Back in my late 20s, early 30s I was working out fairly often thinking to myself, “This is easy enough to maintain. I may dial it back when I get older but it shouldn’t be too tough to stay in shape.”
At the time I had no kids, was not married, and spoke to few people. I had plenty of free time.
Apparently, I also was an idiot. Who knew? Well, perhaps a few people did.
It turns out staying in shape over the course of your life, especially one that stretches beyond 30 or 32 years (life expectancy in the Paleolithic age when overall people were totally ripped), is not easy.
It’s not easy because it’s unnatural.
By way of illustration I present to you: the cicada. The cicada is an insect that stays burrowed in the soil for 17 years. It bursts out in dense swarms and attempts to mate instantly with whatever cicada it’s been dreaming about for the past 17 years in the dirt.
Once that act is done, the cicada is perfectly content to be eaten by a bird. It’s like, “Go ahead and eat me, I have done all I can do.”
The human male, specifically, is not much different. If you go by the gold standard for determining peak male years — Major League Baseball analysis — men peak between 26 and 29.
Nature more or less expects you do what you’re going to do (whether it’s hit .300 or father three kids) by then. Obviously modern science has allowed us to pervert this (Barry Bonds, 45 home runs at age 40, Tony Randall first-time dad at 77), but generally speaking you’re going to do what you’re going to do within a certain time window.
After your body realizes you’re not doing that anymore it begins to look around for a bird in order to be eaten.
That’s straight-edge, hard-core science whether you accept it or not.
What that means is if you’re 56, sitting on the couch and thinking, “I should get my workout in today,” your body says, “What? No. What you need to do is stay on this couch. This is the highest evolutionary plane you’re ever going to achieve. If you want to do something, rearrange the cushions or maybe change the channel.”
Back in the day, I could get away with “listening to my body” and skipping a day knowing that I’d more than make up for it at the next workout. Now if I listened to my body I’d consistently be going to the fridge to get another beer.
The only reason I exercise now, and what really drives me, is my perverse nature. In a way it’s simpler because there is no thought in the back of your head of “oh, I’ll feel like doing it tomorrow.” No, if you don’t feel like doing it today, you’re going to feel like doing it even less tomorrow.
The trick is finding something you’re willing to do. I would not say “want” to do because that would be stretching it to the point of absurdity.
For example, I walk rather than run. In theory, it would be more efficient in terms of time to run/jog, rather than spend twice as long walking. But I know I won’t run for more than a week before I tweak something, which is all the encouragement I need to never run again.
I love walking, though. I am by myself, the only voices I hear are in my head. This is like a daily trip to Disneyland for me.
It’s tough because you’re inundated with the latest workout routine or diet and you think “maybe that’s the one.” The question is whether you would actually do the routine or stick to the diet, and the answer is almost always no because it’s someone else’s crazy idea on how to get into shape.
All I know is I am 56 now and this is what I think is a good idea. Come back when I am 76 and I’ll probably let you know I was an idiot.