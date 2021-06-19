The stories are legend, which means I have no idea if any of them are true.
My father was born in Ireland in 1917. Times were extraordinarily tough, his father was forced to travel to work, including working in Scotland at times. At some point, my dad was sent to live with his grandma in Donegal, which is on the northern coast of Ireland.
My father said they dispatched him to his grandma’s because he was an impossible child to handle. My guess is it had more to do with the family not being able to afford to feed all the children they had.
Eventually the family immigrated to America and settled in a section of West Seattle called Poverty Gulch — primarily Irish and Italian immigrants.
My father was sent to O’Dea High School — an all-boys Catholic school in Seattle ran by the Christian Brothers. The Christian Brothers ran that school with an iron fist, and that’s not speaking metaphorically. My father had a lifelong philosophy that if someone hit him, he was going to hit them back. As my father said, he and the Christian Brothers reached an understanding — he would no longer be attending O’Dea. My father never graduated from high school.
At this point, it should be pointed out that my father had probably the healthiest disrespect for authority of anyone I’ve ever met. One of his best friends in Poverty Gulch told me that when my dad “learned” to drive (he was perhaps the worst driver in history), he would drive on both sides of the road. He felt that if there were two sides of the road he should be free to choose to drive in whichever lane he saw fit. The man did not put up with any person or authority telling him what to do.
After leaving high school he entered the Depression-era program, Civilian Conservation Corps, and went to Montana to build trails. While in Montana he met and married a one-eyed woman. The marriage was almost instantly annulled, probably as soon as he sobered up.
It is hard to explain how dominate the image of this one-eyed woman was throughout my childhood. But now my oldest sister says she does not think that story is true, that the one-eyed woman is analogous for something else — not sure exactly what. My question is: Who would make something like this up? My dad might, he loved a good story.
My dad spent his life working at Bethlehem Steel, now called Seattle Steel. If you take the West Seattle Bridge, when you get to the end of it, look to your left and you’ll see the steel mill.
His first job was called back walling, which involved shoveling coal into the blast furnace toward the back wall to maintain the steady heat. My father may have been the only person who bemoaned the advent of the electric furnace at the mill. He said it took all the fun out of the job.
While working, his back was splashed with molten steel. He was wearing an asbestos suit, but his back was massively scarred. We, his kids, would take turns scratching his back with a hard plastic comb.
One time, they were goofing off at the mill. My dad was in some sort of bucket lift and he was dropped quite a distance down. Apparently he landed in the one spot that would not have instantly killed him. It was pitch black where he landed but his coworkers could spot him because his cigar was still in his mouth. The fall did shatter a leg, though.
My father was a fighter, and by that I mean bare-knuckle fighting. It’s a little hard to explain, but it was kind of a traditional Irish thing to do. KJR once had a radio call-in show on St. Patrick’s Day asking people to share stories about the Irish in Seattle. A guy called in and started telling stories about my dad, Mike, and his brother Jim.
“There were these brothers, Mike and Jim. Jim would start the fight,” the man said. “And Mike would end it.”
My father’s local was the Swallow Tavern in White Center — basically up the hill from the mill. It was an important part of his life, much in the way the pub is in an Irish small town.
Cancer killed my father, but it took its time doing so. Toward the end, my father was very weak but he insisted on going to the Swallow. A man walked into the bar, saw the legendary Iron Mike on a bar stool and sucker punched him. My father could barely sit on the stool let alone defend himself. Soon after that, the man ended up in the hospital. This was one instance where my dad’s brother ended the fight.
My father never had any desire to go back to Ireland. “Why?” he’d say. “Life in America is much better.”
I’ve thought about that when I’ve gone through all the paperwork to get Irish citizenship for myself and my sons. I think he’d be fine with it.
My dad wanted his kids to be their own people. Everyone was going to college unless they decided they didn’t want to. My brother didn’t want to so one of the last things my dad did was get him a job at the mill. My brother just retired from the mill this year.
My dad lived his life in such a way that his children could choose their own paths. He died young (56). He was not given enough time, but he used what he had.
My son Aidan has taken to wearing white T-shirts. I told him, “There is not a photo of your grandfather were he isn’t wearing a white T-shirt.”
Aidan smiled and said, “Maybe it’s hereditary.”
Might be. The legend lives on.