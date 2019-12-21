There are tough topics every parent must broach with their child, hard discussions, awkward moments and situations that if you are honest with yourself, you’d do anything to avoid.
And then … and then there’s Star Wars.
In a way, Star Wars is life. There’s good, there’s bad and there are questions of whether you must endure the bad to experience the good.
As all lifeforms who live in a symbiotic relationship with Midichlorians know, the latest in the Star Wars saga — “The Rise of Skywalker” — came out in theaters this week.
In honor of the fact this is supposed to be the final film in this particular Star Wars storyline, the Gallagher household decided to watch all the preceding films in preparation.
Of course, in 1983 I believed I was watching the final film in the Star Wars franchise when I purchased a ticket to see “Return of the Jedi.”
If only the Star Wars journey had ended at that point, perhaps we all would’ve retained a shred of our innocence.
First of all, we needed to come to an agreement on what “watching all the preceding films in preparation” meant.
If you’ve turned on the TV or waded into the internet over the past couple weeks you’d know there’s raging, contentious and at times spiteful debate consuming this nation — what is the correct order in which to watch the Star Wars films?
There are those who insist that they be watched in the order in which they were released while others argue for watching in the order in which the action occurs — which means watching the prequel trilogy prior to the original trilogy, which comes before the first two films of the final trilogy and, don’t forget to slide “Solo,” and “Rogue One,” in there as well.
I didn’t feel passionately either way, but went with the chronological order mainly because I wanted to get “Phantom Menace” out of the way first so I wouldn’t spend any longer dreading returning to that nightmare.
Back in the day when the boys were watching and rewatching the Star Wars films over and over, I had to leave the house when they viewed the “Phantom Menace.” I had no more tolerance.
It is impossible to despise the “Phantom Menace” with the passion it deserves unless you came of age watching the original Star Wars movies in the theaters and perhaps were a 14-year-old boy clutching a bag of popcorn in the old UA 150 Cinema in Seattle when the words, “A long time ago …” first appeared on the screen.
There’d never been anything quite like it. The experience of the original “Star Wars” (later renamed “A New Hope” by its every meddling creator George Lucas) was followed by a truly exceptional movie, “The Empire Strikes Back.”
In retrospect the seeds of “Phantom Menace” were sown in final film of the original trilogy, “Return of the Jedi.” I can’t help but think that if I’d paid better attention to the Ewoks, I’d seen Jar-Jar Binks coming. The furry, hugable, cannibalistic Ewoks were gratingly out of place but given the film ultimately had a satisfying conclusion, were easy to disregard as perhaps just an attempt to squeeze more adorable merchandise into the film.
In the 16 years between Jedi and Menace, technology advanced from the hand-puppet like Ewoks to the full CGI-effects of the Gungans. This was just one of the many examples where technological advances served to set back civilization.
But I tried to let the boys love all the Star Wars films in their own way if they so desired. I contained my poison so that it just ate away at my soul damning me to a shadow existence. Really, that’s what parenting is all about.
The past few days I’ve avoided reading reviews of “The Rise Skywater,” because it just doesn’t matter. The circle is complete, from watching the first film as a 14-year-old boy to watching the final film with my 14-year-old son. The Force is strong.