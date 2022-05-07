One of the neat things my job allows me is to encounter ideas I hadn’t thought about or hadn’t thought about in a particular way. Sometimes I agree with them, but the ones I disagree with often are the most interesting.
I ran a column earlier this week by Noah Feldman about the leaking of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade.
His first point that the leak itself could potentially rip the court apart rang home with me because it reminded me of the classic John le Carré novels, most notably “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,” and “Smiley’s People.”
Le Carré writes in those novels about a search for a mole in the British secret service. The search itself serves as the drama point, but what makes the book interesting is le Carré’s exploration of how the search transforms the secret service agency so even the most innocent interactions between coworkers become fraught with suspicion.
The U.S. Supreme Court is even more insular, isolated and detached from contemporary society and culture than the Cold War British secret service.
The first rule of Supreme Court is you don’t talk about Supreme Court. But on rare times a justice talks about being a justice, the main point made is they are all chummy with other. It does not matter if justices are on opposite sides of a decision and write scathing rebuttals of each other, they still smile in passing in the hallway, share laughs in the commissary, and sincerely inquire about each other’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren (lifetime appoints allow for an extensive chain of descendants).
It’s such an extreme level of detachment from the consequences of their actions that it’s presented as a virtue — one that the common folk with their messy lives full of lingering disputes and hurt feelings cannot possibly obtain.
The second point Feldman made was that the public furor over the release of the draft could unduly influence the court if its decision-making was sullied or swayed by public opinion.
This relates to the fantasy belief that the court consists of elite beings elevated above base human emotions who sequester themselves and make use of secret decoder rings only they possess to accurately interpret the Constitution. The last half dozen or so unpleasant court confirmation hearings have served to drive home the fact these people are highly politicized individuals who are driven by factors such as their own life experiences, ideology and religious beliefs.
What Feldman described is what we’ve always accepted. The court hears arguments, then retreats for months if needed for private discussion and debate. The ruling is then handed down as if it were on a stone tablet discovered on the mount. Someone solemnly announces, “It is so written,” and then we all adjust our lives accordingly.
I’ve accepted that without giving it much thought. The Constitution is our nation’s defining document. It’s written. It can be amended, but that rightfully takes a lot of work. I’m not a constitutional scholar, but I find the work of constitutional scholars fascinating. I certainly respect their pursuit of knowledge.
The Constitution was completed in 1787, and the Bill of Rights in 1789. The last amendment ratified was the 27th (Congressional Compensation) in 1992, but that one was quirky because it lingered for a couple of centuries. Before that, the last amendment was 1971 (lowering the voting age to 18). Between 1951 and 1971 there were five ratified amendments — since then not been so much action.
In other words, it’s a document we should be familiar with and know what it means.
So maybe it is not the document that has changed dramatically, but the world in which we live. In the late 1770s, it would take months for news to spread any discernible distance. Now it takes moments.
The “come back in five months and we’ll tell you what we’ve decided” approach is a hard sell to people accustomed to instant communication and the ability to comment. So maybe Feldman is wrong to say people knowing what the court is thinking will damage the integrity of the decision-making process. Maybe it will add integrity where none previously existed if you consider letting people know what you’re doing in decisions that could radically alter lives an act of integrity.
If you’re not on board with that, you’re in luck — the next stone tablet is at the chiseler as we speak.