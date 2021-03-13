I don’t think anything has ever outraged me more.
OK, injustice outrages me more — legal, social, racial, gender, economic injustices are all bad.
But as pervasive as injustice remains in our society, it is not necessarily what I hold in my hand as I collapse on the sofa on a Friday evening after work, my brain seven-eighths fried, not willing to comprehend anything other than the cold craft brew clenched in my fist.
This is my moment. Something somewhere could have gone wrong. Someone could be trying to reach me with an urgent demand, question, request, complaint and/or insult. All those things are possibilities, if not probabilities, but they are not on the sofa with me. This is Me-World — a small, but cherished sliver of my universe.
Nothing else comes between me and one of the excellent IPAs produced with loving care by any number of extraordinary craft brewers in the Pacific Northwest — the IPA era is the main (actually only) reason that I’ve determined that “right now” to be the greatest time in recorded human history.
At least, I didn’t think that anything else was coming between us until something insidious came to my attention — the plastic wrap.
It’s likely I’m late to the game on this one, but I only recently realized that some brewers were shrink wrapping their cans in plastic labels.
In essence, they are taking an easily and commonly recyclable item — the noble aluminum can — and making it unrecyclable.
There’s been no front page story about this in the New York Times. There’s not even a notice of this abomination on the can — some helpful advice, like peel off evil plastic shell before recycling.
I’m not saying beer drinkers tend not to notice things, but my guess is billions of these cans have been tossed into the recycle bin, which means in the garbage.
Brewers have been putting sticker labels on the cans as well, but I feel less outraged about stickers. Stickers was the name of that adorable mutt you found abandoned as a puppy on the side of the road, hopelessly entangled in a sticker bush, hence the name. You begged your mother to bring him home, promising to care for his every need for the rest of your life. Within two months Stickers had become your mom’s dog, and yet you still wondered why she never let you get a pony. You still tear up thinking of Stickers.
Of course, this comes on the heels of the Great Glass Bottle Debacle, when one the easiest and most useful of recyclable materials was transformed into trash by the engine of American consumerism. People of a certain age will recall this period when the nation was griped with a fervor to place coal-fired furnaces in every home and the concept of recycling glass was seen as an affront to being a true American.
I thought as a nation we come out of that fever-dream, but perhaps not.
There is probably a reason for the plastic wrap — other than Satan worship — but I don’t want to hear it.
It takes more than a really difficult plastic label to peel off to deter me — oddly they become increasingly difficult to peel off as the night progresses.
No one wants you to look under the label and I will tell you why, because I promised years ago to seek out the truth and deliver it to you on Saturday mornings, preferably before 8 a.m. As I peeled the plastic off my Widmer Deadlift Imperial IPA label, the truth was revealed — underneath was a can of Secret Stash IPA, Widmer’s hemp seed-infused beer.
I had been drugged! OK, I mean doubly drugged. I understand that the Socialists have taken control (fulfilling their manifesto by changing all the intersections to free left turns), but this can’t be legal, can it?
After I calmed down, it occurred to me Widmer perhaps was making use of extra Secret Stash cans rather than letting them go to waste. The beer tasted like Deadlift, and one of the few things I know is how Deadlift tastes. But then again, until a week ago I naively believed my beer can would be reincarnated.
All I know is the horrors of modern life have infringed on my small slice of Me-World. I may need another beer.