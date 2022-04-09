What if you had gone on 21 dates in a row that ultimately ended in disappointment and dejection?
Some of the dates started well and maybe seemed like they held potential before gradually petering off until you lacked the energy for even a goodbye wave at the end.
But, the very worst of them seemed to be going gangbusters, really leading to something special before crashing in the final minutes — somewhere between finishing the dessert and getting the check.
What would you do? Obviously you’d put all your energy, unbridled enthusiasm and untarnished optimism into your 22nd date — behaving as if you’d never had your heart ripped out 21 times previously.
Well, at least you would if you were a Mariners fan. On Friday the Mariners embarked on their annual quest to advance to the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since the magical 2001 season.
The smart money is on equivocating — something along the lines of “this could be the year if this player and that player plays better than they have ever in their careers.” It shows that you’re on board if the team gets its act together. You’re not a sucker. You’re not buying in until it’s clear that such an investment pays off.
That would make sense if it weren’t for the fact that This Is The Year.
You may recall that the Mariners almost made the playoffs last year — falling just a couple of games short. The reason they did not make the playoffs is because management had not scheduled it as a playoff year, abstaining from all the late-season talent acquisitions that teams that consider themselves in the playoff hunt undertake.
It was odd disconnect because the team was in the playoff hunt. Management was like, “Oh, that’s cute, but no. We did not schedule the playoffs this year.”
This year, though, it’s different. Management has the playoffs on the schedule — penciled in, not in ink, but it’s a start.
This off-season the team signed a guy who can throw the ball really hard, and traded for a couple of guys who can hit the ball really hard. It was like one management guy said, “Wow, what would happen if we brought in a few new guys who were really good at playing baseball?” And the other management guy said, “I don’t know. Let’s find out.”
We’re all on this magical journey now to see what happens.
Of course, something could go wrong. There’s absolutely nothing to stop an otherwise good ballplayer from having a bad game, a rough two- or three-month stretch or a difficult four or five years to finish out a contract.
That’s why we love the game. These people are human beings. If someone guaranteed to pay you $10 million to $40 million a year regardless of whether you completed your job duties successfully you’d never get out of bed. You’d own the world’s largest TV and sign up for all the streaming services as if money didn’t matter.
These guys are showing up to the ballpark and wearing the type of pants you’d never be seen in out in public. They wear a hat even if they don’t look good in a hat. They care.
The least you can do is pony up $30 or so for a bleacher seat and consume one but no more than two $16 beers while supporting their efforts with rhythmic clapping while refusing to take part in the wave.
There’s no reason not to this year. MLB has increased the number of teams making the playoffs to 12. Pretty soon they’ll just be picking team names out of a hat — the whole thing is getting far more egalitarian.
Imagine what’s it going to be like if you’re a super fan from opening pitch and friends, family and coworkers make fun of you for the entire length of the interminable season and then the team makes the playoffs.
That’s what it’s all about. This Is The Year.
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com