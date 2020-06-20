Finn and I were walking home from Fred Meyer about a month ago, a route that takes us by Morgan Middle School.
“You’re never going to school there again,” I said.
The stark reality of that statement unsettled me more than it did him.
“You’re never going to get the closure you crave for eighth grade,” I added.
Still not a blip from Finn.
Old audiophiles will get this reference, but it’s like needle on the record of life skipped a groove this spring.
Where’s the compassion for my need for a slow transition through phases of life, I ask you? The thing about high school is it goes by in a blink. I needed the grinding, arduous march through the last months of middle school to psych myself up for that.
I needed the day after day of “time to get out of bed,” “time to do your homework,” “time to go to bed” — that beautiful rhythm. It’s been impossible to know the day of the week, let alone the time the past few months. We’ve been floating, tethered at most by the recharger cables for our electronic devices.
Instead I got a virtual, online spring. Here’s a tip, when someone says “virtual” what they are referencing doesn’t actually exist.
That seems obvious, but everybody pretends it exists.
If you are sitting there wondering, “what are you talking about, there’s nothing here?” it’s best to keep that thought to yourself. Because if you say something you get the eye roll and the silent, “OK, boomer.” People don’t say that anymore because it’s not socially acceptable, but they’re thinking it. They’re virtually saying it.
I like to think that every child learns differently and there are kids out there who absolutely thrived with online classes, discovering something within themselves, a love of a topic, a new-found confidence in their ability to master a subject. That’s what I like to think when I’m grinding my teeth trying to get Finn to finish an online assignment.
“I have no idea what the teacher was talking about,” Finn says.
“Well, that makes two of us but you’re the one being graded so figure it out,” I say.
It’s that type of quality parenting that garners a guy boocoo gifts come Father’s Day.
I may have exaggerated Finn’s struggles, but it’s been a slog at best.
Part of the problem is I don’t have another coming up through the system, like I did when my older son Aidan was advancing through school. When Finn leaves middle school, middle school is left behind.
Of course, I got all teary-eyed about Aidan leaving home last fall, and he’s spent this spring back in his room pretending he’s a college freshman. They booted him off that fancy college campus of his when the COVID hit and he set up shop back in his room like he still owned the place.
I guess the old saying is true, “Your child isn’t really gone until you sell your home and move into a travel trailer.”
In one way it was nice to have both of the boys home this spring, but in another way, one should have been Willamette in Salem, Oregon and the other at Morgan. There’s a certain rightness to the world and you can’t just change it willy-nilly.
Of course, COVID-19 is not willy-nilly (was that a Budweiser commercial?). It’s disruption of my cherished structures and routines is justified.
I’m not going to make a fuss, if everyone else wants to pretend we just finished spring semester, I’ll go along.
Fall awaits full of its own level of uncertainty. I mean, fall will arrive — I feel confident stating that. Will school come with it? If not, maybe it’s time for Finn to take his gap year.