I have some experience with this, so hear me out. Here are my top three tips:
1. Do it alone.
2. Don’t ask questions or seek opinions of others.
3. Don’t ask yourself questions, or pause to rethink your decisions.
And that, my friends, is how best to clean out the cupboard, closet, spare guest room, storage unit or any other cubbyhole where you’ve stashed your kids’ mementos, memorabilia and assorted discarded debris.
Perhaps other people don’t do this, or perhaps you’ve saved every single Palace placemat your kid ever colored. My guess is many people fall into that second perhaps.
You marvel at the miracle of your baby at birth and cherish each and every moment heading forward, barely resisting the urge to take photos at five-second intervals, because they change so fast.
You try to save everything that matters, working on the vague notion that at some point the Smithsonian will attempt to mount a retrospective exhibit of your child’s life.
“Do you have the first spit-up covered bib?” the high-ranking Smithsonian official will ask.
“Yes,” you’ll respond with great enthusiasm before sheepishly adding, “Well, I did wash it.”
The high-ranking Smithsonian official will shake his or her head, “tsk, tsk” you and mumble something about people not understanding how easily and tragically an item’s historical integrity is lost.
It is impossible to know in the moment what value an item will hold in the future so the only rational approach is to save everything.
“I’ll let the experts sort this out later,” you tell yourself.
You aren’t completely lying to yourself. There is a later, but there are no experts. You’d think a society that prides itself as an advanced civilization would have teams of trained and qualified museum curators going door to door in communities and saying things like, “let’s see what you got.”
They’d go through all the items you’ve saved over the years, frame what needed to be framed and vacuum-seal what needed to be vacuum sealed. It would all be so staggeringly simple. But no, you are on your own.
This past weekend I faced this difficulty when cleaning out the pantry shelves near the kitchen. The shelves are not even a designated depository — they are merely a convenient secondary stash point that can store an item for a potentially extended (but not indefinite) period of time until final determinations can be fully contemplated.
In other words, out of sight, out of mind.
We’re talking about school assignments, half-finished art projects, roughly 5 million colored pencils, 5.2 million crayons, party favors (both given and received), and the list goes on. Some of this stuff dated back seven to eight years — roughly the last time I mounted a serious assault on cleaning the pantry shelves.
What came out of this exercise were some heart-wrenching decisions, a few tears and three kitchen bags of garbage. I purposely picked a time when I was home alone so no one else could see the tears or three bags of garbage.
In my moment of solitude, surrounded by piles a crap pulled off the shelves I was struck by the realization that this was not so much about a noble quest to preserve history, but maybe it was more about me and my need to freeze-frame my children in moments of their life.
Sometimes Aidan and Finn will get a kick out of something I saved, but they are otherwise not nostalgic for who they were. They are more intent about being seen as who they are and excited about who they’ll become.
It’s something I need to give some thought to, at least before I clean out the gloriously deep cupboards in the laundry room. You would not believe what I’ve stuffed into there.
