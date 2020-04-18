Of course, the answer is no. The COVID-19 cruise continues with no scheduled stops to disembark.
We’re in this together — no truer words ever have been spoken.
Together, as in the same couch, same crowded kitchen, same bathroom sink brushing teeth (toothbrushes not shared — not yet), same computer leading to the previously unthinkable phrase of, “How come we don’t own three of these?”
Are we getting along? Is that a rhetorical question, because otherwise it should not be asked.
I was sitting at the dinner table with my 14-year-old son Finn, and he started to preface a statement with concerns about shielding my feelings. He actually cares about the feelings of others. It’s something he got from his mother.
After a bit of a struggle he finally wound up and said. “I wouldn’t mind a little alone time. We’re always together now, except for Dad,” giving me a side-eyed glance, “but it’s like he’s always here.”
Welcome to the COVID-19 world I expect most other families around the globe inhabit right now, and not the one displayed on Instagram where families engage in 24-hour board game marathons and crafty parents teach their children how to macrame a functional face mask while deboning a rabbit without breaking the skin (we’re entering the “Food or Pet” zone).
OK, if I’d been given a proper heads up I would’ve had time to train myself to be that parent. Spring a surprise pandemic on a guy and you get what you get, is what I say.
Almost a month into our Stay-At-Home order and social distancing ways, I am here to offer you tips on how to survive the coming days, weeks, millennium.
No. 1: Ignore each other. There are times when ignoring someone is the kindest thing you can do and this may be one of them. This is not the opportune moment to mention that a loved one is developing a nervous facial tick, eating with his mouth open, snoring (particularly during afternoon naps), telling the same story about a youth baseball exploit over and over, swearing more than normal, allowing personal hygiene standards to slip precipitously, eating out of the ice cream container, eating out of the ice cream container while it is still in the freezer because it oddly feels good, not doing his share of chores, panic purchasing beer, etc.
No. 2: Don’t use this time for self-improvement. Think about it, during a period when you’re struggling to figure out how to get by without a paycheck and toilet paper, you’re also going to task yourself with learning that foreign language you always meant to pick up, losing 20 pounds, gaining six-pack abs and teaching yourself to play the mandolin? Give yourself a break. You’re going to be lucky to survive, and you don’t even own a mandolin.
No. 4:
No. 3: Don’t make any decisions. It’s hard to think of a worse time to make a decision than when what passes as modern civilization has been put on hold. If you’re laying on the couch staring at the ceiling in your apartment thinking, “I might as well become a monk,” don’t follow through on that idea. You can go ahead and shave your head, though. You’re going to need the money you save by not purchasing shampoo and the way things are going your hair likely will grow back before you’re seen in public again.
- Unplug. Those of you of a certain age will remember Ted Koppel’s nightly “America Held Hostage” segment during the Iran hostage crisis. Imagine how President Jimmy Carter felt tuning in every night, thinking “We got it, Ted. They’re still held hostage,” as he watched whatever slim chance he had at reelection circle the drain. We’re all Jimmy Carter now watching the daily updates of the Stay at Home order still in place, thinking, “Life’s still scr#!d, got it.”
No. 5: Don’t worry if you’re following some idiot’s tips of what to do. Chances are you know what works for you and what doesn’t. And, even if it seems like a good time to try a root beer beer float, stifle the impulse.