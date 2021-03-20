I call this pose, Waiting for the Vaccine.
Oh, right, I am not live streaming this column. The pose is me sitting in my chair.
It’s a versatile pose. I also call it, Working for a Living, Watching TV and Wishing I’d Remembered to Buy More Beer.
But right now it’s getting a lot of use as waiting for the vaccine.
I am at an awkward age. I’m old, but not old enough. All my siblings have either received the vaccine or are in process of receiving the vaccine. But all my siblings had the foresight to be born years before me.
I am in a profession on the critical worker list, but we’re not critical enough. I mean, the pizza delivery person, is well ahead of us on that list. I’m not saying the delivery driver shouldn’t be, but that’s where we’re at.
An interesting side bet is whether the age requirement drops or the critical worker list expands first. My money ($10 in Vegas) is on qualifying for my age (expecting next cutoff at 55) before getting in for my profession.
I’m not saying people don’t care about the fate of journalists, but you really should read my emails, they provide a realistic take on our societal status.
To date, I’ve been remarkably healthy the entirety of the pandemic, as have the people in my family pod. Who knew wearing masks whenever in public would cut down on the transmission of diseases? Well, I think much of the world knew that, but it was news to me.
The catch for me, though, is the very foundation of my health care plan is staying healthy. It’s still expensive, but remains in the realm of manageable, as long as I don’t have to use it.
I’m fine, at least financially, if I am either perfectly healthy or suddenly dead. It’s the in-between that’s cause for concern. A lingering death, as enticing as that sounds, does not pencil out.
So, pandemics make me nervous. I am not huge fan of modern medicine but I do like things that stop me from getting sick. I’m not an over-the-top stickler about it, but if it’s something as simple as rolling up my sleeve I’ll do it.
I like to think I’ve been a good sport about the wait. I was all for the high-risk and those who work with the high-risk being first in line. Obviously, essential services such as police, fire and librarians need what it takes to stay healthy and serve the public.
But as this drags on, my good will toward fellow humans is starting to fray at the edges. I’m not saying this should dissolve into a Hunger Games-type set up, but I’d probably go for that.
I don’t begrudge people who received the vaccine, even if seemingly they did so out of line — it’s called taking advantage of an opportunity. What’s annoying is it’s the people who don’t want to get the vaccine who are slowing down the process at this point. Maybe there should be a website where you sign up to not get the vaccine so we could have a better handle on the number.
While for this to work best most everyone needs to get the vaccine, I’m not in the forced vaccination camp. I don’t know if this is an actual memory or a scene from some dystopian thriller I watched on late-night TV, but I vividly recall in grade school the entire student body standing in orderly rows in the gym wearing short-sleeved shirts as the school nurse walked by with gun contraption administering shots in rapid fashion. She’d only pause long enough to replace the C02 cartridge. The screams echoing in the gym still ring in my head. I don’t want to relive that experience or see that movie again, whatever the case may be.
Until further notice or I get an email notification (You could be a winner!), I guess I’ll just strike my pose. It’s good thing I’ve had a lot of practice.