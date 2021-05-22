It’s good to be known for something, I suppose.
“I saw you walking at . . .”
I lead a bit of a Where’s Waldo? life. Numerous people remark on seeing me walk at different locations. Or if they talk to me while I am walking at one location, will comment that they’d also seen me walking somewhere else.
Walking itself is notable, quirky maybe or peculiar perhaps.
I like to walk. I make no secret of that.
I don’t recall when I started walking. My first vivid memory is of my fifth birthday and walking on a freakishly sunny late July afternoon to my birthday dinner at the Beef and Brew (cleverly called the Beef and Barf by the Burien wits). I was wearing my Winnie the Pooh outfit — red shorts and a yellow shirt with a Winnie the Pool emblem on it, purchased at Sears. It was a gift from one of my aunts.
So, I’ve been walking at least 52 years. I assume longer just because if I had waited until age 5 to walk one of my siblings would have mentioned it to me — every day for the rest of my life.
I like the pace of walking — I can’t go any faster than I am capable of going, which seems right to me.
A life within and to the extent of the realm of my abilities appeals to me. In college I typed all my papers on a 1936 Underwood manual typewriter. If I typed at more than 35 words a minutes, the keys would jam. When a friend volunteered to type the papers for me on a modern electric typewriter, I declined the offer.
“The Underwood’s perfect for me,” I explained. “It’s the exact speed at which I think.”
I’ve written before that when I started my daily walking regimen a few years back, I thought it would be a good time to think. Turns out it’s an even better time to not think. I admit that a few random thoughts pop into my head, but I can truthfully testify that I have resolved none of life’s perplexing problems on my daily strolls.
Depending on the day, I might walk eight to 10 miles. My preferred standard day is a 10-hour work shift with two one-hour walk breaks. The job is such that I don’t always get my preferred standard day.
Walking is good exercise, but the knock against walking as a workout is it’s not going to give you that pool-side or beach body — no six-pack abs or ripped D.K Metcalf-style physique. I don’t have a degree in evolutionary physiology, but I think humans were meant to walk.
I know that I am in much more pain after sitting for an hour than I have ever been after walking for an hour. After walking for an hour I feel like I can walk for another hour. After sitting for an hour I feel like the warranties on all my parts expired on the same day.
If you take humans prior to motorized transportation, we walked mainly. Walking then created your shape. Depending on the lump of clay on which you were based, walking helped you look like who you were supposed to be.
You could argue that every advancement in motorized mobility has diverted and subverted humans from their intended design, with all the consequences that entails. If a hummingbird had invented the helicopter I am sure their little bodies would’ve quickly gotten so fat that they couldn’t leave the ground, let alone hover.
I like walking outside and I am an all-weather walker. I am particularly fond of windy days. A windy day tells you exactly who you are. The wind defines your shape and your place in the world. You realize how minuscule you are in the face of the elements, but also how substantial you are when the wind pushes against every square inch of your body.
Dire Straits sang about doing the walk of life. I can’t think of better advice.