I am well aware that one is demonstrably worse, but to me, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the negotiations over the Major League Baseball lockout are inextricably intertwined in my mind.
I spent my evenings this past week watching each unfold over my Twitter feed, feeling a sense of dread over both.
Was it the same type of dread — one for lives to be lost in an act of senseless aggression and the other for games to be lost due to the inability to agree on how to divvy up the loot? It’s not like I could take tweezers and lift out each thread of dread and identify them in the lab.
Perhaps the dread over something as consequential as the destruction of homes and the deaths of innocents would put the dread over grown men being unable to play a child’s game into context.
I can report that it did not. If anything, it was a multiplier effect to the point that I was in near tears over the loss of two weeks of games, or was it because a school in a Ukrainian village had been bombed? I am publicly claiming the latter, but inwardly I cannot deny the pain of losing Opening Day.
Is there such a thing as Twitter equivalency? If so, I’m blaming that.
Tweets were popping up in freakishly alternating fashion. One of my baseball follows would tweet a photo or video of MLB and players union negotiators walking across a parking lot to respond to each other’s offers. For whatever reason not only could the two sides not stomach being in the same building, they needed to be in buildings separated by a parking lot — this should have been seen as a red flag.
Minutes, if not seconds, later one of my news follows would tweet an update on Russian troops and tank convoys advancing on a Ukrainian city. Each was a painfully slow parade leading to ruin.
In my mind, the images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred began to merge and melt together to the point that they became a composite sketch. One man, two evil empires. Putin at the top of the pyramid of Russian oligarchs and Manfred on a thrown constructed by 30 American billionaires (MLB team owners).
Adding to the mix were the tweets or retweets of a leftist friend I follow:
“I would like to see every single soldier on every single side, just take off your helmet, unbuckle your kit, lay down your rifle, and set down at the side of some shady lane, and say, nope, I aint gonna kill nobody. Plenty of rich folks want to fight. Give them the guns.”
— Woody Guthrie
Periodically, similar anti-war quotes would pop up from likely subjects such as Eugene Debs and Martin Luther King Jr., but also from the unexpected like Walter Conkrite and Dwight D. Eisenhower, for gosh sake.
All were compelling and insightful and shared the common trait of having been completely ignored.
But it put into focus who I was identifying with, and how my Twitter feed molded to my beliefs.
Even though I share no skill set in common with Major League Baseball players, just like them I stood, feeling for my footing in a dirt patch next to home plate, nervously clutching a bat and wearing a cup that didn’t quite fit right. At some point, our paths diverged, the future stars to gorgeous MLB stadiums and me to right-field on my beer league softball team. But once, we were more or less the same.
Similarly, how could we not all be Ukrainians at this moment? We look up at the sky as the bombs rain down and invading troops storm across the borders and shout, “I just wanted to drop my kid off at child care on my way into work. I am no threat to you!”
At the end of the day though, we are sadly shuffling into the nearest friendly nation, carrying all the worldly possessions that can fit into a suitcase and holding the hand of a frightened child. No one listened so we had to go but we had to leave behind any war-aged man (age 18 to 60) so he could die if the ruler the next nation over decided his death would make him feel better about himself, or allow a line on a map to be drawn in a more pleasing fashion.
And if we’re seeing ourselves as Ukrainians, should we had seen ourselves as Iraqis killed in our 2003 attack on that nation (about 7,000 civilians killed in the initial invasion). Was it a mistake to treat “Shock and Awe” as just another one of our TV shows? Sure, we were liberating them but those we had to kill to liberate may not have appreciated the effort.
In matters as silly and inconsequential as grown men playing a game and in matters as serious as life and death, ultimately the people playing and the people living and dying are not the ones in control. It makes you wonder whether we’re in control of anything of the stuff of life that falls in between those two extreme poles.
I didn’t need Twitter to tell me this, and it actually is not a comfort to know it agrees.
