I don’t know what came over me, but I can assure you the impulse is randomly periodic. Last Saturday I started going through boxes of old stuff.
I collect boxes of old stuff much in the way other people collect items of value.
I am not sure why I do it, but I’ve done so most of my life. I don’t come by it naturally. For the most part my mother was not a sentimental collector of anything. The one exception was an envelope full of hair clippings from when I was 4 and my hair was still blond.
The only ambition for her children my mother ever expressed to me was for one of them to be a blonde. I was almost 5 before I disappointed her and my hair gradually started getting darker. I should point out that my mother had brown hair, which she didn’t particularly care for, and my father had the type of stark black hair you only find on pale Irishmen from the country’s northern coast. In summary, her one ambition was wildly unrealistic, if not genetically impossible.
For years, decades really, my mother kept the envelope of hair in the drawer under the telephone — what we called the Telephone Drawer. The Telephone Drawer contained things you would put in a drawer while talking on the telephone, so it could be anything. I always envisioned visitors asking to use the phone and while waiting for the rotary dial connection, pulling that envelope out of the drawer, seeing it contained hair, quickly sliding it back in the drawer and deciding they didn’t need to make a call after all.
The first box I remember creating contained all my grade school accomplishments. It was a flat shirt box and really only held a story I wrote about my cat when I was in fourth grade. One of my great regrets was I lost that box somewhere along the line. I mean, I could’ve run that story as my column next week. My writing style has not changed at all.
So I have multiple boxes of stuff dating back to grade school and a trunk (college writings) that take up a sacred place in a closet. I now see that as practice for my ultimate purpose in life of boxing up the boys.
Almost from birth, your kids gather and create stuff at a dizzying rate. What do you do with it? You certainly do not throw any of it away because in the moment you have no accurate assessment of its future value. At some point my plan is to hire a professional curator to come in and evaluate the collections. For example, how much original content is in the hundreds of Palace Café colored placemats the boys created over the years? I don’t feel I have the professional qualifications to make that call.
I’ve come to believe that the most useful baby shower gift would be a long-term lease on a storage unit. When the parents-to-be looked perplexed, you could say, “Don’t worry, the baby will grow into it.”
Not all boxes are created equally. Some, as you’ve probably guessed by now, contain a random assortment of crap.
Last Saturday I came across a trove of boxes that appeared to carbon date to about six years ago. Six years is not long enough to determine historical significance but I was inexplicably consumed by the notion that possibly there was something here that could be thrown away.
I dug through a box that on top contained bank statements and bills of a various nature. The beauty of six-year-old bills is the statute of limitations has expired. If by that point, you haven’t paid the bill or had whatever purchased repossessed, you’re in the clear.
Toward the bottom of the box, though, I stumbled across a cache of documents related to the purchase of our Subaru Outback 19 years ago and it was all I could do to not cry. (We traded the Outback in six years ago, which probably explained why the documents were in that box.)
The Subaru was purchased just before Aidan was born. In fact, we purchased the Subaru because we were about to have our first baby and knew we’d need a reliable, safe vehicle — that’s what Responsible Parents did.
Nothing in my life — not buying a house or getting married — made me feel more like I was about to embark on the adventure of being an adult than purchasing that Subaru. For me, that car never lost its new baby smell from the day we brought Aidan home from the hospital.
So yeah, what’s important is not the materials the box contains, but that does not mean I am ever throwing any of that stuff away.