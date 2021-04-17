At some point in your life, you’ll say, “Enough is enough, I’m not learning anything new.”
You’ve staked out where you’re at. You’re perfectly happy there. The world is free to move on if it wants to, but you’re good.
There’s no set age when this occurs. I’ve noted it in people in the early 20s, whose life settled as if in quick-set cement, but I’ve also seen people adapting into their 90s.
It hasn’t always been this way. It used to be that a skill did not just last a lifetime, it spanned generations. You were a basket weaver from a long line of basket weavers, stretching back so far deep into the past that your last name was Weaver. The same could be said for Miller, Mason, Baker, Fisher, Potter, Smith, Farmer … the list goes on.
I’m sure there were drawbacks to this system — if you were a Farmer who felt you were a Fisher chances are your family would not be sympathetic to your identity crisis.
We went from that system of stability to the point of staggering, stifling sameness to the past 30 years (OK, I am skipping over the Industrial Revolution) where knowledge and skills have a six-month shelf life at best.
Obviously, communication-based professions have been put through the shredder, but few jobs and professions have escaped unscathed.
It used to be that one of my favorite things to do was to spend an afternoon in my travel agent’s office talking and dreaming about vacations I’d likely never take, and leaving with a fist full of color brochures. It was cheap therapy. Booking online is quicker, but nowhere near as emotionally satisfying.
It does not matter that everyone eventually comes to the “no more” point, it’s going to be used against you.
You’ll be mocked, marginalized, dismissed, overlooked, bypassed for promotion and somehow mysteriously never invited to join the gang for drinks after work.
Instead, just before you enter the break room, you’ll hear one coworker say to the other, “Poor Ted. The other day I saw him standing next to the old postage meter machine someone dragged out of storage for a Halloween decoration, saying he was waiting for a fax to come though.”
While they’re distracted by their laughter, Ted will sneak in, make his cup of Sanka, sneak out and spend the rest of his afternoon at his desk going through color travel brochures he’s collected over the years.
With the fate of a weary nation on my shoulders and personal responsibility for at least a portion of the mortgage, I’ve striven to remain contemporary in skills, thoughts and emotions but not wardrobe (no reason a dress shirt should not last 30 years).
But even I have my limits — they’re marked out with bright-yellow caution tape around my desk.
My personal approach has been to not learn anything until I have to — early adoption has struck me as a fool’s path follow. Also, if something works well enough then it is good enough — this explains my 2008 Mac desktop computer.
I have many controversial, edgy, out-there opinions but none more so than my belief the iPhone reached its peak of functionality with the iPhone 6 and no following models have provided sufficient cause for purchase. True, newer models may do things better, but the core abilities remain the same.
I knew Apple was no longer supporting my iPhone but I’d tell people I was just going to ride it out with the 6, that I was “good.”
Yeah, there’s tempting fate, there’s spitting in the face of fate and then there’s kicking fate in the groin and not running away fast enough.
The other day I went to check on the status of my fantasy baseball team by clicking on my ESPN Fantasy Baseball app on my phone. It informed me I needed to update my app, so I clicked on update and then it informed me that the app would not update unless the phone operated on IOS 13.
My phone does not operate on IOS 13. It’s is stuck forever in the 12s. Periodically, it does update. One month it will update to IOS 12.314, the next month to IOS 12.3141, the next month to 12.31415 and so one. I think Apple does this to make the phone feel better about itself, there’s no real reason.
Basically my phone was telling me I could not manage my fantasy baseball team. That’s pretty much like telling the President of the United States that he can’t launch nuclear weapons if the need arises. It’s an outrage that can’t be allowed to stand.
I guess it wasn’t my time to stop, that life has other purposes for me that I can’t envision from my current perch. Seems like I’ll need at least an iPhone 10 to find out what that future holds.