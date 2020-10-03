When September draws to a close, I eagerly await the first drenching rains of fall. Some will rhapsodize on the smell of the summer dust as it is sprinkled with first rains.
But not I. For me, the significance is much greater, far more spiritual and soul affirming. It means I can stand up and yell, “Fall barbecue season!”
I barbecue — with charcoal.
It’s possible this makes me the better man, if you allow me to limit the competition in that manner.
I don’t just not have a gas grill, I consciously disdain the concept, lifestyle and the entire culture of gas grillers. Yes, I am one of those people.
Does this make my life easy? No, of course it doesn’t, that’s almost my entire point.
Each year as soon as the snows of winter take their leave, I roll out the barbecue and commence an aggressive spring barbecue season, aware that I will eventually lose this sacred privilege.
Because as it warms and dries throughout the Kittitas Valley, the powers that be will impose a burn ban.
To be honest, I’ve chaffed at the burn ban, arguing it is a silly, unnecessary restriction for a person living in residential Ellensburg surrounded by irrigated lawns and ornamental shrubbery. But then this past summer in residential Ellensburg, charcoal from a barbecue somehow started a fire in a yard, which spread to a fence, then caught a vehicle on fire and eventually set a house aflame.
I thought to myself, “Well, I got that one wrong.”
The truncated season means I enjoy my moments all the more.
Charcoal is considered rudimentary by the elite and their thousand dollar gas grills. They’ve evolved past the stage where humans had to create and control one of the five elements of nature just to get a decently cooked burger.
Aren’t you adding carbon to the atmosphere, they’ll sneer as smoke billows from my charcoal chimney.
Of course, they’re barbecuing with a fuel that comes from either fracking, Arctic drilling, squeezing the essential oils out of a koala bear or something equally nefarious.
But they never give it a thought beyond saying, “it comes from a canister.”
It’s the smugness that gets me, every time they say, “I enjoy grilling year round.” How someone takes that much satisfaction from stepping onto a porch or deck and turning a knob, escapes me. I always ask if their mother pre-chewed their food for them until they turned 15.
The list of reasons of why charcoal is better than gas grilling is lengthy, but for me can start and end with the first.
Barbecuing is a process and starts with filling the chimney with the coals and placing the lit starter underneath. But more importantly it means getting the lawn chair set up, grabbing a beer and turning the radio onto the M’s game.
If anyone asks, I explain, “I’m keeping an eye on the coals.” That’s good for 45 minutes of beer drinking and baseball listening.
There’s no gas-grill equivalent to that experience. Try staging the same set up in the kitchen and saying, “I’m keeping an eye on the oven as it preheats,” and see how that goes. It doesn’t go well.
You could say it’s a lonely experience because we don’t have that many lawn chairs and no one else wants to listen to the M’s game. I see it more as my journey, a quest really. I can’t say quite for what, but it may be another can of beer.
So, if you see smoke drifting from my backyard this fall, don’t bother calling the fire department, unless the fence is on fire. Then go right ahead.
