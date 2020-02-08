In the spirit of transparency, I should share with you a personal bias born of the political process.
At one of my first small town newspaper jobs I was assigned to cover a presidential caucus. I had no idea what to expect.
It was at this woman’s house, specifically in her living room. I showed up and people were milling about it groups, chit-chatting — it seemed a casual affair considering they were discussing selecting the next leader of the free world.
I wandered around with my little notebook in hand and glazed look on my face, until the host came up to me and asked, “Would you like some coffee cake?”
Typically I avoided anything that could be remotely considered payola when covering a story, but my journalism ethics class in college never specifically mentioned coffee cake, so I said, “yes.” Plus, it was in the evening, I hadn’t had time for dinner, and I’ve always had a weakness for a woman offering me a baked good.
I don’t remember the candidates discussed, or even the political party of the caucus, but that coffee cake remains the best coffee cake I’ve ever eaten.
I sat down at tables where people were discussing candidates and as soon as I placed my plate of cake on the table, the discussion would turn toward the awesomeness of the coffee cake.
So, I’ve always had a fondness and bias toward the caucus process. Who wouldn’t support a democratic process that featured an extraordinary coffee cake?
I should point out, I also argued against switching to the all mail-in ballot, preferring the polling place, and may have been one of the last two people in town who still rented videos at Hollywood Video, long after everyone else had switched to Netflix. There’s often not a lot of sense behind my personal preferences.
But I’ve come to believe that trying to talk people into attending a caucus is like trying to get people to play Monopoly. It’s always a struggle to muster up a game because everyone has a sibling/cousin/friend/in-law who made playing Monopoly a living hell. Once a game is on, though, people enjoy themselves and say, “we should do this more often,” but then don’t do it again for another seven to 10 years.
This week’s debacle in Iowa sadly but perhaps rightly sounds the death knell for the caucus. The signs of the end already were evident. Washington state, once a steadfast supporter of caucuses, will see the Democratic Party follow the Republican Party in switching to primary voting this March.
If the choice is a byzantine, three-step voting process understood by very few, tabulated by a smart phone app delivered to users two hours prior to the caucus and then waiting days for proper tabulation and then re-tabulation, or having people color in a square on a ballot and have the totals within an hour or two, which is the way to go?
Of course, there is the small point that the caucus itself is the antithesis of contemporary culture and communication methods where people are outraged if all functions of daily life cannot be conducted on their phone from the comfort of their bedroom.
Instead of the welcoming system where every voter regardless of station in life received a voice in the process, the caucus system had become cliquish, dominated by an ever smaller cadre of true believers.
But still I ask myself if the switch from a caucus to a primary is progress — an evolutionary step toward a more representative democracy — or a sign of the continued degradation of the political system where people can no longer come together and rationally and respectfully discuss their views?
Also, I wonder when I will ever get a piece of coffee cake that good. We live in uncertain times, with some of the uncertainty harder to swallow.