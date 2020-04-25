Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Helen Dormady

Helen Dormady is an inspiration to us all. Her unselfish community involvement and willingness to help others is amazing. We can all learn from her. Thank you to her parents and the Girl Scouts of America for instilling these values in such a young lady.

— Cindy Houck

Thumbs down to protester

Thumbs down to the protester Sunday in Olympia whose quest is “Give me Liberty or Give Me Covid19.” His sentence for his illegal activity — failure to socially distance — could be time in a New York City hospital to observe intubated patients of every age on ventilators. Perhaps he could get his wish by observing the 49 year old ER patient found blue and dead in a chair while waiting for a bed.

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs up to two letter writers

Thumbs up to both David Lygre and Meghan Anderson in the Tuesday, April 21st paper. Appreciated reading some actual information. More people need to get their information from the newspaper and TV’s local and national news. Skip the stupid stuff on Twitter and Facebook.

— Dianne Sigler

Thumbs up to Fred Meyer staff

Thumbs Up to Fred Meyer staff! They are making sure products are stocked throughout the day. Great job and thank you!

— Robin Anderson

The following are staff submitted:

Thumbs up to NFL Draft

The NFL Draft means very little within the context of the serious consequences we face from the COVID-19 outbreak. It was an entirely inconsequential diversion at a time when many of us needed an entirely inconsequential diversion.

Thumbs up to modified farmers market

We can expect that many event/festivals will be cancelled in the coming months, which makes the news that the Ellensburg Farmers Market plans to operate in a manner that complies with COVID-19 restrictions, all the more encouraging. It will be a different experience for sure, but still appreciated by the farmers who sell at the market and the customers who purchase their goods.

Thumbs to Ellensburg Rodeo

The Ellensburg Rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. The recognition and honor is shared by all who have volunteered their time, energy and ideas over the years to make Ellensburg one of the top rodeos in the nation. In other words, it is an honor shared by many. Congratulations.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.