Thumbs up to Helen Dormady
Helen Dormady is an inspiration to us all. Her unselfish community involvement and willingness to help others is amazing. We can all learn from her. Thank you to her parents and the Girl Scouts of America for instilling these values in such a young lady.
Thumbs down to the protester Sunday in Olympia whose quest is “Give me Liberty or Give Me Covid19.” His sentence for his illegal activity — failure to socially distance — could be time in a New York City hospital to observe intubated patients of every age on ventilators. Perhaps he could get his wish by observing the 49 year old ER patient found blue and dead in a chair while waiting for a bed.
Thumbs up to two letter writers
Thumbs up to both David Lygre and Meghan Anderson in the Tuesday, April 21st paper. Appreciated reading some actual information. More people need to get their information from the newspaper and TV’s local and national news. Skip the stupid stuff on Twitter and Facebook.
Thumbs up to Fred Meyer staff
Thumbs Up to Fred Meyer staff! They are making sure products are stocked throughout the day. Great job and thank you!
The following are staff submitted:
The NFL Draft means very little within the context of the serious consequences we face from the COVID-19 outbreak. It was an entirely inconsequential diversion at a time when many of us needed an entirely inconsequential diversion.
Thumbs up to modified farmers market
We can expect that many event/festivals will be cancelled in the coming months, which makes the news that the Ellensburg Farmers Market plans to operate in a manner that complies with COVID-19 restrictions, all the more encouraging. It will be a different experience for sure, but still appreciated by the farmers who sell at the market and the customers who purchase their goods.
Thumbs to Ellensburg Rodeo
The Ellensburg Rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. The recognition and honor is shared by all who have volunteered their time, energy and ideas over the years to make Ellensburg one of the top rodeos in the nation. In other words, it is an honor shared by many. Congratulations.