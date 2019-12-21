Thumbs up to those who came in aid to students, bus driver

Thumbs up to the amazing support from our Emergency Responders, staff and community members who worked together as a team to support our students and bus driver after the accident earlier this week.

— Ellensburg School District Board of Directors

The following are staff submitted:

Thumbs down to mail/package thefts

This is the season for mail and package thefts and regular readers of the blotter will have noticed multiple reports from a variety of locations. There is a lot of information on there about tips to deter “porch pirates.” Unfortunately we all need to be aware of these measures.

Thumbs up to response to Christmas basket programs

The community in both the Upper County and Ellensburg area once again stepped up and responded to help those is need this holiday season. Even though the response is typical for how county residents reach out to help each other, it is still worth noting and celebrating.

Thumbs up to Boxing Day

Punch Project’s Boxing Day (day after Christmas) falls into the fantastic idea category. From 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 26, at 201 N. Pearl St. there will be an opportunity for families and individuals to make new creations out of boxes and other materials. This sounds like a blast.

Thumbs up to people who shovel sidewalks

Who knows what the winter will hold but a big thank you to those who regularly shovel their sidewalks in front of homes and businesses. It is the law, but people basically do it to ensure safe travels for pedestrians. Those who make their way on foot regardless of the weather, appreciate your work.

Thumbs up to Christmas break

The Ellensburg School District got out for Christmas break Friday and returns on Jan. 6. The full two-week break is appreciated by students and families (and probably teachers, administrators, classified staff, bus drivers, etc.)

Thumbs up to snow

The forecast calls for snow (at least in the mountains) but it is one of those temperatures stretches where it seems like it could either way. Snow would be welcomed at the ski resorts and much appreciated by all who demand on the snow pack for winter supply come spring and summer.

Thumbs up to Merry Christmas

Life can be non-stop hectic, but hopefully amidst all the hubbub there is a space to enjoy the holiday with family and friends. Merry Christmas to all.

