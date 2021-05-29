Thumbs up to support for Spurling Court
Thumbs up to Fitterer’s Furniture for supplying mattresses to the newly housed at Spurling Court. Thank you so much. Thumbs up to Lynette Post with Coast Property, who is a hero to many today for placing homeless and elderly in Spurling Court. She truly has changed our lives. Thank you so much.
— Gloria Hill and Fran Cuhtahlatah
Thumbs up to Brad and Nichol
Thumbs up to Brad and Nichol, two residents who teamed up last week to return the debit card I left in the Auto Spa machine. Before I realized it was lost they’d figured out how to reach me and it was safely back in my wallet within the hour. Much appreciated!
Thumbs up to methane argument
Especially between two liberals Meghan Anderson and Nancy Lillquist recently on whether or not to burn trapped sewer gas as a renewable source of energy. Sounds petty to me but these are the same kind of people that claim cow flatulence (methane) is going to kill us all. Says a lot about their priorities. Who needs Hollywood when we have comedy like this? Next they will be attacking beans for causing global warming! We are doomed!
Thumbs down to streeteries article
Thumbs down to “Streeteries to hit dead end”. Besides: who wants to eat/drink in one of those, listening to the roar of “muffler-less” Ellensburg?
Thumbs down to removing streeteries
Thumbs down to removing the lovely innovative “streeteries”.