thumbs down

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs down Kittitas County Commissioners and city of Ellensburg

Thumbs down to Kittitas County Commissioners for talking about affordable housing, economic development while at the same time jacking-up building permit fees to insanely high levels. One example: $2,500 fee just to review homeowner’s design.for a simple gravity septic system that does not take more than 15 minutes! Also, thumbs down to the incompetence on the part of the city of Ellensburg for making driving in town a total nightmare. Seams like the only function of signalization at intersections is to stall the traffic and the city wants more of these road blocks installed.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs down to CWU

Thumbs down to CWU. Now you’re going to require guidelines and vaccinations but last October you had no problem turning loose all the return kids and let them bring 55 cases of COVID-19 in the first week back to Ellensburg. Has to be the College of Ignorance because any sign of common sense has been missing for a long time.

— Pat Fischer

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.