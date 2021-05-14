Thumbs down Kittitas County Commissioners and city of Ellensburg
Thumbs down to Kittitas County Commissioners for talking about affordable housing, economic development while at the same time jacking-up building permit fees to insanely high levels. One example: $2,500 fee just to review homeowner’s design.for a simple gravity septic system that does not take more than 15 minutes! Also, thumbs down to the incompetence on the part of the city of Ellensburg for making driving in town a total nightmare. Seams like the only function of signalization at intersections is to stall the traffic and the city wants more of these road blocks installed.
Thumbs down to CWU. Now you’re going to require guidelines and vaccinations but last October you had no problem turning loose all the return kids and let them bring 55 cases of COVID-19 in the first week back to Ellensburg. Has to be the College of Ignorance because any sign of common sense has been missing for a long time.