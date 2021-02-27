Thumbs down to allowing harvest during snowmobile season
Thumbs down to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forrest Service, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and the Cle Elum Ranger District for allowing a timber sale harvest at the height of snowmobile season on the Forest Service 3100 road. If the logging company were required to harvest the logs by the end of 2020 when the snow levels were lower, it would not prohibit the weekday snowmobiler and skier recreation access up the canyon from the sno-park.
Thumbs up to Friday night football
OK, it is not a crisp fall night and a lot of trappings will be missing, and technically, Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn are playing football on Saturday this week, but otherwise it is more or less a return of Friday night high school football. Whatever is required, the bottom line is the players get a chance to enjoy playing the game.
Thumbs up to 88.1 The Burg
All this week (through today), the Central Washington University radio station, 88.1 The Burg, in collaboration with the Black Student Union, has been celebrating Black History Month by playing more than 800 songs from 400 Black artists in the range of music genres from jazz to hip hop. It is has been an absolute treat, with a special shout out to the extended stretches of Motown.