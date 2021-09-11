Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to blue card/bracelet

Thumbs down to the Kittitas County Fair Board, blue card/bracelet was a disaster. Please use common sense.

— Phyllis Mattson

Thumbs down to Taliban Joe and Jay

Thumbs down to domestic Taliban, Joe and Jay are extorting peoples’ consent to become COVID”vaccine” experimental Guinea pigs. Those that voted for and support these two thugs aren’t any better than them.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to CWU athletes

Thumbs up to CWU athletes for volunteering their time to greet Ellensburg students on the first day of school! Local kids felt extra special today! Thank you.

— Carly Clark

Thumbs up to CWU athletes

Thumbs up to the CWU athletes that cheered our students in to their first day of school. This small act of kindness and support had a huge impact not only on our kids, but on us worried parents as well.

— Jan Jaffe

Thumbs down to BlastPass requirement

Thumbs down to having to purchase a BlastPass to buy food at the Fair. From there we chose to stay home.. The cowboys come here from all over the country to compete , I am quite sure were really impressed at having to stand in line to buy a pass so they could have a beer. Only in Ellensburg!

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs up to KVH

To the leadership, staff, and providers of KVH and its clinics: The caliber of care and the compassionate treatment I received during a recent hospital stay was superior. Under Julie Peterson, KVH has become a first rate institution in every respect. We are fortunate to have such an exemplary health care facility in our community.

— Liahna Armstrong

Thumbs up to Julie Ray

A big thanks to Julie Ray for her letter Sept 2, “Addressing misstatements of facts in letter”. Correcting wrong information helps us all work as a community and nation. We are entitled to our own opinions, but not entitled to our own facts.

— Meghan Anderson

