Thumbs: Down to blue card/bracelet Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thumbs down to blue card/braceletThumbs down to the Kittitas County Fair Board, blue card/bracelet was a disaster. Please use common sense.— Phyllis Mattson Thumbs down to Taliban Joe and JayThumbs down to domestic Taliban, Joe and Jay are extorting peoples’ consent to become COVID”vaccine” experimental Guinea pigs. Those that voted for and support these two thugs aren’t any better than them.— Stan BlazynskiThumbs up to CWU athletesThumbs up to CWU athletes for volunteering their time to greet Ellensburg students on the first day of school! Local kids felt extra special today! Thank you.— Carly ClarkThumbs up to CWU athletesThumbs up to the CWU athletes that cheered our students in to their first day of school. This small act of kindness and support had a huge impact not only on our kids, but on us worried parents as well. — Jan JaffeThumbs down to BlastPass requirementThumbs down to having to purchase a BlastPass to buy food at the Fair. From there we chose to stay home.. The cowboys come here from all over the country to compete , I am quite sure were really impressed at having to stand in line to buy a pass so they could have a beer. Only in Ellensburg!— Pat FischerThumbs up to KVHTo the leadership, staff, and providers of KVH and its clinics: The caliber of care and the compassionate treatment I received during a recent hospital stay was superior. Under Julie Peterson, KVH has become a first rate institution in every respect. We are fortunate to have such an exemplary health care facility in our community.— Liahna ArmstrongThumbs up to Julie RayA big thanks to Julie Ray for her letter Sept 2, “Addressing misstatements of facts in letter”. Correcting wrong information helps us all work as a community and nation. We are entitled to our own opinions, but not entitled to our own facts.— Meghan Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thumbs Down Commerce Economics Work Joe Kvh Jay Thumbs Up Cwu Bracelet Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseBack to schoolLetter: Ellensburg parents should not follow example of Florida schoolsSept. 7 blotter: Drone flies over residence Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter