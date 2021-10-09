Support Local Journalism


Thumbs up to Windfall Cider Fest

Thumbs up to KEEN and the Windfall Cider Fest for bringing Nashville guitar slingers Trey Hensley and Rob Ickles to Ellensburg. By providing a safe and well-run venue, you have attracted top-notch artists and helped to make live music thrive once again.

— Myles Lundy

Thumbs down to city of Ellensburg

Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg for promoting the use of natural gas. The processes of extracting and burning natural gas, including fracking, produce global warming gases, methane and carbon dioxide. The city should be taking action to address, not contribute to, global warming.

— Karen Stansberry

Thumbs down to Daily Record

Thumbs down to the Daily Record for a piece of “journalistic” garbage on the first page of the Oct. 10 edition — coverage of a march of about 75 (wow!) undoubtedly leftist residents that adore abortions and hate Texas for limiting the practice, Abortion — the biggest genocide in history where 62 million (!) unborn children had been murdered since 1973 — is for the Daily Record a “right” deserving a giant kowtow.

Thumbs down to parking in handicap parking spaces

Thumbs down to the people at Rotary Park soccer fields using the handicap parking spaces without a permit. That must mean you don’t have one and should not be parking there and should leave those spaces for the people that need them. Also, for folks bringing their dogs to the field when the signs say “No dogs” on field. Then letting them do their business on the grass where the kids are playing and not cleaning up after them. Shame on you. I thought the citizens of Ellensburg had more class.

— Erika Franklin

