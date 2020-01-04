Thumbs down the Daily Record
Thumbs down to the Daily Record for recent spate of articles smearing Spokane’s 4th district republican Representative, Matthew Shea. This ugly tactic to get rid of duly elected officials is nauseatingly familiar and disgusting.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Contra dancing
Contra dancing kicks off its 22nd year in Ellensburg with the first contra dance of the year at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at Hal Holmes Community Center. If among your resolutions you including getting out more, meeting people and getting a bit more exercise you can cover them all by attending one of the free dances.
There were multiple live music venues in Ellensburg on New Year’s Eve. A few years back, it was extremely hard to find a live music performance (outside the CWU campus) in Ellensburg. There is so much musical talent in this town that a revival of live music would be supported and appreciated.
Thumbs up to snow in the mountains
The Snoqualmie Pass ski resorts did open prior to Christmas, but the weather at the pass has been a little iffy. The forecast is coming for a stretch of snow at higher elevations. This would be welcome news for all the winter recreation enthusiasts (skiing and snowmobiling) as well as water users come spring and summer.
Thumbs up to recycling Christmas trees
There is the traditional option for recycling that Christmas trees at the county transfer stations, as well as the alternative option of giving our (unflocked) tree to a goat to eat. For information on the goat option contact heardmontfarm@gmail.com
Thumbs up to Facing the Inferno, the Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer
The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment features the Facing the Inferno, the Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 9. As a county we appreciate the work of firefighters of all types, including the wildland firefighters who help protect lives and property during the summer. This exhibit is a different way to appreciated the work as captured by Greer, who works as a photographer for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho,
Ellensburg High School junior Ethan Price won first place in am 8th Congressional District wide app development competition. Price’s app “Breathe AI” was a neural network artificial intelligence program that he taught to recognize an X-rays that contained pneumonia. This works by creating an artificial intelligence which can recognize patterns and learn from them.