Thumbs down the Daily Record
Shame on the Daily Record for publishing the hate-filled letter in Saturday’s (Dec. 21) newspaper. What purpose could that possibly serve?
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to New Years Eve entertainment
It is not all that much of a secret, but Ellensburg is often not the most happening place on New Year’s Eve. This year, though, there will be live entertainment (The Professors) at the Hotel Windrow and (Cobrahawk) at The Pearl. Both are very talented bands and give adults a chance to ring in the new year.
Thumbs up to 2019 letter writers
It’s a fact that the Daily Record would not be as interesting or as an enjoyable a read without readers who submitted letters and thumbs inn 2019. Thank you for reading and for contributing your thoughts for publication. You put the community in our community newspaper.
Thumbs up to volunteers of 2019
There would not be enough newsprint to properly name and thank all those who volunteered in Kittitas County in 2019. So many of the things we enjoy and depend on in this county are dependent on volunteers. So, if you put in some volunteer hours in 2019, this thumb is for you. Thank you.
Thumbs up to designated drivers
If you are out partying this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home, whether that is calling for a cab or having a person in your group designated driver. If you are that designated driver, a thumbs up to you for making the roads a safer place for use all.
Thumbs up to return of Beast Mode
After Sunday’s horrific loss, it seemed that nothing would lift Seahawks’ fans spirits heading into Christmas and then Seattle announced the return of the legendary Marshawn Lynch. This is unlikely to work out like a Made for TV movie, but Lynch will give fans reason to cheer.
Thumbs up to holiday basketball
If you’re looking for something this do today, and a chance to get out of there house, there is high school basketball — a tournament at Kittitas and the Ellensburg boys playing at the SunDome. This is the last blast of non-league play for teams get down to trying to win league titles.