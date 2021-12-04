Thumbs up

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs down to Daily Record

A giant shameful thumbs down to the Record for Nov. 20th’s babyish (not to mention cowardly and unsigned) name calling at Democrats. Comments supporting civil unrest by aggravating a violent situation are wholly irresponsible and have no place on the editorial page. Three days a week is too much of this trash. Perhaps you could go weekly Enabling diversity, not division, is the duty of real journalists. That leaves you out. However, in recent months hack journalism hit new heights at the Record. When you used the possessive pronoun “our” twice in one sentence but used the verb “ARE” one of those times, you showed that you not only abuse language but need to use Spell Check and can’t even do that correctly. Don’t worry, though ... in a town so stupid that it is still not even 50% vaccinated, who will notice?

— Michael Hendrick

Thumbs down to allowing homeless tents in Ellensburg

Thumbs down Police Blotter Dec 1. A homeless tent was reported in the alley behind the library, blocking some of the flow of traffic. A homeless person reportedly sent up a tent or tarp on property on North Pine Street. I grew up near Seattle and it is astonishing what has happened to the Emerald City … it’s no more. Do not let that happen here in Ellensburg. It starts very insidiously and grows very quickly. Build it and they will come. How about Allow it and they will come. Stop it now.

— Linnet Botkin

Thumbs down to Daily Record

Thumbs down to the Daily Record for lack of precision. Many people may not pay attention to the Weather section on A2, but I do. How is it that the section has not been updated since Tuesday the 23? It is now Tuesday the 30th and the section is a duplicate. I actually pay for accurate information and it makes me wonder what else the Daily Record is skating on if you can’t even update an entire section properly. Give us a paper we can rely on.

— Shelly Lounsbury Griffin

Thumbs up to Mike Johnston

Thumbs up to Mike Johnston, Daily Record reporter for many years. His articles were unbiased and written with clarity. He would always verify his facts. If Mike covered it, you knew it was “newsworthy.”

— Nancy and Bob Wieking

Thumbs down to name of Ellensburg

Thumbs down to the name of Ellensburg. Perhaps our town’s dictionary-rewriting lib Gestapo would like to change it to Marxisburg, Commiesburg or Seattlesburg? Wouldn’t our town’s paranoid, masked-up while driving alone, covid-programmed leftist lemmings agree? I however would vote for Brandonsburg.

— Stan Blazynski

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.