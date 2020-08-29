Thumbs down to defunding Post Office
Thumbs down to Trump’s plan to defund the U.S. Post Office to suppress the voting. He will do anything to win, cheat, lie.
Thank you to the Rotary for the new pavers between Teanaway and Umptanum buildings! It is a great help to the aging buildings, and the work looks beautiful.
Thumbs up to sinking sports leagues
Thumbs up to the NBA and all the sports teams who walked out yesterday (Wednesday). Your boat has a big hole in it. .... Your bailing water to stay a float .. It’s sinking ... and then you choose to drill another hole in it to sink it faster. Intelligence is lacking in the Sports World. Maybe Dennis Rodman can get Kim in North Korea to accept all our Major League teams and we can start over with intelligent people.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to ‘Streeteries’
Outside dining is at a premium during the COVID-era so it is cool to see restaurants creating new spaces for customers to dine. Kudos to all involved for helping restaurants to create these space so the public can enjoy what they offer.
Thumbs up to decrease in COVID-19 cases
After a surge partially associated with the outbreak of COVD-19 at assisted-living centers, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Kittias County has trended down to the point that as of Friday, active cases were at 15. This is an indication that people are taking precautions such as wearing a mask and physical distancing seriously. There are challenges ahead, particularly with the return of Central Washington University students, but we should all be encouraged that if we act responsibly we can slow the spread of the virus.
Thumbs up to water supply
It’s been about as good a year as possible for water supply for agriculture in Kittitas County. There are other factors that go into a successful agriculture year. but adequate water is significant.
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Library
Everyone knows (or should know) that the Ellensburg Public Library is an absolute gem of a public resource. But you may not know that the library now offers Kanopy Stream Classic Cinema, a streaming service that allows library card holders to watch up to five movies a month. Also, did you know you know you can check out a Discovery Pass at the library?