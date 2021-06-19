Thumbs down to flag vandalism
Thumbs down to Vandalism of American flags and LGBTQ flags. The suspect(s) should be identified, arrested, and prosecuted. Sending a strong message to the criminals, this behavior will not be tolerated.
— Gooch Ieech (Wolfs Father) Peratrovich
Thumbs down to unsportsmanlike conduct
Thumbs down to unsportsmanlike conduct in the baseball complex. These kids work too hard to be taunted and disrespected. Baseball should be positive and fun for our kids, not a negative experience. No excuses.
Thumbs down to investing in gasoline
Thumbs down to parents that teach kids how to “invest” … in gasoline. Teach them how to put money into something beneficial not into the tank of that V-8 gas-guzzling junk.
Thumbs up to headstone ceremony
While June 12 attendance at the placing of Civil War veteran John J. Russel’s headstone was light the event was very symbolic. It was a reminder of the role so many have played in protecting and ensuring the survival of this great nation and freedom for its citizens. A big thank you to those who conducted the event. Their effort was a symbol of appreciation to John Russell and to all who today recognize the importance of preserving our freedom.
Thumbs down to Kittitas County Assessors office
Thumbs down to the County Assessors office. We received an assessment notice on Sept. 14, 2020 and now have received another one on June 1, 2021, with a substantial raise. How often can they reassess us? We haven’t added any buildings or improvements — why the short time between raises?
Thumbs up to Valley Veterinary
We moved to Ellensburg in 1967 with a cocker spaniel. We immediately found Valley Veterinary. In the ensuing years they have helped us care for and love five basset hounds, two Airedale’s and three cats. I can’t praise Valley Vet enough for their care and compassion not only for the animals but for the humans as well. It has been quite an adventure.