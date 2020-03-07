Thumbs down to inaccurate charges
Fred Meyer grocery shoppers check your receipts at once after payment. Sale items are not always adjusted to the register. I was over charged the last 3 times from Fred Meyer grocery receipts need checking. Sale items aren’t always adjusted in the registers. Over charges happen more often than not.
Thumbs up to Kittitas High School boys basketball team
Thumbs Up to the Kittitas Coyotes boys basketball team winning the District Championship. With a new coach and virtually a new team this year, they did an awesome job. Go Yotes!
Thumbs up to Suzanne Noble letter
Thumbs up to the letter by Suzanne Noble on February 25 titled “Combating pollution requires more than planting trees.” Her careful letter had many good references and support for the New Green Deal. Thank you for writing this informative letter.
Thumbs up to Nick Gleed, EHS musical
Thumbs up to Nick Gleed and helpers for your work to revitalize the nature reserve at Mount Stuart Elementary. Congratulations on making Eagle Scout for your fine example! Also thumbs up to the EHS musical “State Fair.” Another fine example of our youth and talent! The song, “All I Owe Ioway,” is still in my head!
Thumbs up to city of Ellensburg
Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg for hiring a new planning manager, a graduate of CWU with a degree in geography and a minor in environmental studies.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Ellensburg High School girls basketball team
EHS is competing this week at the state 2A girls basketball tournament, conveniently taking place just a short drive a way at the Yakima SunDome. However the girls do at state, they’ve had a wonderful season and have been a lot of fun to watch play. Congratulations to the coaches, players and their family/friend support systems for putting in the work to have a great season.
Thumbs up to remembering spring ahead
It is that time of year again — turn your clocks ahead an hour (spring forward) on Saturday night/Sunday morning. While we (as a state) did not to do away with the time change, it also requires a change on the federal level. Until all that change comes about, adjust your clocks accordingly.
Thumbs up to Women in Science lecture series
This series started last week at the Hal Holmes Community Center but continues at 7 p.m. this Wednesday with a presentation by geologist Carey Gazis on how mother/daughter scientists balanced work and family within different centuries. The series concludes March 18 with a presentation by biogeoprapher/paloecologist Megan Walsh.