...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Kittitas
Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Thumbs down to the County Commissioners for issuing a cheap, highly politicized press release attacking WSDOT, which aside from misstating the facts, reeks of attempting to distract from the record number of COVID-19 cases currently in the county.
— Joe Haywood
Thumbs down to the WSDOT
This is a thumbs down to the WSDOT for refusing to let Kittitas County snow plow drivers to help open up the pass because they weren’t vaxxed. How stupid can you get, it took four days to reopen the pass how much quicker would it have been if KCPW been able to assist.
— Eric Prater
Thumbs up to Phil Backlund’s letter
Thumbs up to Phil Backlund for his letter to the editor. To the Pat and Stan’s of the valley with your poison pens and nasty road signs learn from the song “Peaceful World” by John Mellencamp; “it’s what you do and not what you say, if you’re not part of the future then get out of the way.”
— Steve Wegner
Thumbs up to the bad weather
Thumbs up to the bad weather we had. It kept “tourist” Ellensburg’s rowdy, mufflerless junk off of our roads. We did not miss the earthshaking fleet of dinosaur school buses either. Nice, short break from the horrible, usual sound of this town. More heavy snow please.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs up to socialists
Demonstrating for all to see and hear what hypocritical, anti-American, crooks they are. As usual, they have done nothing but make problems and division worse while accomplishing nothing positive and spending lots of money. Their federal vaccine dictates were just struck down as unconstitutional. Now they are putting all their energy into an unconstitutional federal take-over of elections so they can continue to stuff ballot boxes again this year. But hey, the toilet paper is back on the shelves again for now.
— Dan Miles
Thumbs up to Ellensburg plowing
The city is doing a good job of removing snow. I question why Seventh got cleaned up first, as it is a rarely used road. Might be because it’s a bike route that nobody uses.