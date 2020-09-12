Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to KVH’s decision on insurance

Thumbs down to KVH for deciding not to accept Kaiser Insurance after next July. Most state employees and retirees have this insurance and other plans are twice the premium. In an area with limited employment opportunities other than State and county this seems like a very inconvenient decision.

— Connie Gordon

Thumbs up to Billy F. Robins and Sarah Aubrey

Thumbs up to Billy F. Robins and Sarah Aubrey for all you do for veterans

— Rich Searle

Thumbs up to fire crews

Thumbs up to the response of fire crews to a fire north of Ellensburg off Thomas Road on Sunday. The way the wind was blowing the fire could have wiped out a lot of the valley.

— Bill Erickson

Thumbs up to Meghan Anderson letter

Thumbs up to Meghan Anderson for her excellent letter on the need for Republicans to take back their party.

— Linda Bitter

Thumbs down to Meghan Anderson letter

Thumbs down to Meghan Anderson’s continuous regurgitating and totally vile verbal attacks against the president of the United States, the Daily Record might consider contacting the Secret Service and letting them know we have a few loose cannons on deck here in Kittitas County who seem obsessed with the president of the Unites States. There has been a consistent verbal onslaught against our great president for the better part of three years now by the same people, and this small group of people appear to be unhinged and overly obsessed with Mr. Trump, The Daily Record should seriously consider what their publishing as hate-filled rants from a fringe group!

— Doug Myers

Thumbs down to using anonymous sources

Thumbs down to today’s reporters who use “Unnamed Sources”, His brother “Anonymous Sources” and Cousins “Unofficial Adviser” and “Mr Allegedly” plus “3 White House Sources The Butcher The Baker The Candlestick maker” and then the group think reports come from “People familiar with the investigation”.. Can’t write a story.. Make Up a Lie! Journalism is dead!

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs down to Michelle Donahue’s letter

Thumbs down to Michelle Donahue’s flat out made up nonsense about Social Security and her attempt to scare people into voting a certain way because of her made up a totally irresponsible lies about it. This is the same old crazy Democratic talking points that have gone on for decades. They have a candidate that can not even communicate a complete sentence, so in order to deflect on the extreme weaknesses of their own candidate they regurgitate lies that have been used for decades.

— Doug Myers

Thumbs down to Trump’s payroll tax plan

Thumbs down to Trump’s plan to scrap the payroll tax that funds Social Security. He also, wants to scrap funding Obamacare’s pre-existing conditions. How can you guys vote for this terrible man.

— Ronald Nelson

Thumbs up to Paula McMinn’s letter

Thumbs up for Paula McMinn’s letter Sept 5 “Reports point out troubling concerns in police forces”. Thanks for your research and also for you and the other BLM peaceful protesters. Your dignity and perseverance demonstrate and enforce our rights. We need and respect our police; we expect meaningful reforms.

— Meghan Anderson

Thumbs up to cowboy surprise

Thumbs up to the cowboy hat-wearing citizens who rode their horses down Pearl Street Saturday morning. Shoppers at the Farmers Market applauded enthusiastically and shouted “Yee-Haw” at this surprising and delightful attempt at a rodeo parade.

— Rhoda Barber

Thumbs up to Phil and Patricia Garrison

Thumbs up to Phil and Patricia Garrison for their tireless efforts in promoting the very valuable services offered by Apoyo, especially to the minority community. They have faced trying times in the past several months but have persevered against daunting odds. It appears now that they will be successful in their efforts to stay viable. They richly deserve our support.

— Rosco Tolman

