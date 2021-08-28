Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to leftist pawn Daily Record peddling COVID porn

Thumbs down to the Daily Record (again) for sickening amount of COVID porn and internet reprints. Brainwashed mob’s justice on the “pandemic” is also widely covered. Being a pawn of the leftist propaganda machine is what the Daily Record has become.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to those who oppose CRT

Thumbs up all the contributors that oppose Critical Race Theory Indoctrination being taught in public schools, supporting conservativism, and freedom of choice.

— Gooch iseech Peratrovich

Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson, the county health district, and the Ellensburg School Board for upholding the mask mandate. Keep doing your great work … there is a majority out here who support you and support masks in schools and public places!

— Danielle Mills

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson

Kudos to Dr. Larsen for continuing to be a voice of kindness and reason, on behalf of community health and safety and the science in support of these objectives. The vitriol and disinformation that is continually presented by community members is overwhelming. I have been impressed by his measured, compassionate approach to continuing to present factual information. This community is fortunate to benefit from both his expertise and his patience.

— Annalisa Brunk

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson

Dr. Larson, thank you for your commitment to this community, for your care and love for the health of all in this valley as well as your wisdom, knowledge, dedication and patience during this global pandemic. You are appreciated more than you’ll ever know!

— Heather Ancicello

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson and Ellensburg School Board

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson, the county health district, and the Ellensburg School Board for upholding the mask mandate. I’m sorry that uninformed people in our community are yelling at you on a regular basis. None of you deserve such disrespect. Keep doing your great work … there is a majority out here who support you and support masks in schools and public places!

— Jill Scheffer

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School Board

Thumbs up to the Ellensburg School Board for upholding the governor’s guidelines and keeping student health and safety the top priority!

— Cari Rivera

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School Board and Dr. Larson

Big thumbs up to our ESD School Board and Dr. Larsen for upholding the mask mandate. I am already really worried about the school year with the delta variant on the rise, and knowing my kids will be in school with everyone masked makes me feel a lot better.

— Samantha Fisher

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School Board and Dr. Larson

Thumbs up to our very competent and reasonable school board (ESD) and Dr. Larson. You all communicated clearly, with care and transparency at tonight’s (Wednesday’s) school board meeting. Your community appreciates the work you do!

— Jennifer Hoyt

Thumbs up to Dr. Larson

Thumbs up to Dr. Mark Larson. Your endless efforts and commitment to the safety of this community and it’s children are infinitely appreciated.

Thumbs up to city of Kittitas’ flower pots

Thumbs up to the city of Kittitas for the flower pots and flowers along Main Street. They look nice.

— Susan Hofstrand

Thumbs up to safety precautions in schools

Thumbs up to keeping health safety precautions in our schools. Our children are our community’s most precious asset, and we must all do whatever we can to keep them safe!

— Carly Clark

Thumbs down to “Democrats”

They make worthless and weak elected and bureaucratic leaders. They are all talk and no walk while things get worse for everyone except themselves. Hang in there sleepy Joe. Kamala is coming after you. Too bad the first woman President will be as unelected and corrupt as Joe.

— Dan Miles

