Thumbs down to parents who don’t wear masks
Thumbs down to parents being poor role models to their children by actively ignoring signs designed to help reduce COVID-19 spread and refusing to wear masks. Your rights end at my space. No wonder so many young are growing up RUDE. They learned at home.
Thumbs up to Dale Bambrick’s letter
Thumbs Up to Dale Bambrick’s Saturday Letter ‘Wearing Masks not much of a Sacrifice’ indeed! Everything said was spot-on and I would ask that anyone who refuses to wear a mask also refuse hospital care if they get sick. I think that’s reasonable, don’t you?
Thumbs up to T-Mobile for enforcing their policies that a mask must be worn by everyone who enters their store and to Jerrol's for supplying masks for customers who have forgotten to bring theirs with them. It is so refreshing to see businesses in this community who actually take seriously their obligations to keep their employees safe and protect all their customers.
Thumbs up to Marco Bicchieri
Thumbs up to Marco Bicchieri for an outstanding job in his address to the Ellensburg High School Class of 2020 (virtual ceremony). Congratulations to one Bulldog and the rest of the Bulldogs.
Thumbs up to column by historian
Thumbs Up to to the Daily Record for publishing the advice of 101 year old Timuel Black, whose grandparents were born slaves, whose parents were sharecroppers and he as a great American fought the Nazis in Europe during World War II and supported Martin Luther King Jr's 1963 civil rights March on Washington. He said: "I'm so proud of the millions of young people across the country who dedicated themselves to advancing the project of social and racial justice."
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to library opening
The Ellensburg Public Library will open to modified use starting July 1. People basically will be able to go in the library, find a book, check it out and leave. Typically the library also serves as sort of a community center but in this situation, just the ability to go in and find a book is much appreciated. For many, a library is an essential services and it is great to have access again.
There have been a few grass fires already (and many more damaging fires elsewhere in the West) but the combination of warming temperatures and the Kittitas Valley wind amps up the risk to wildland and forest fires. As access to outdoor recreation increases, make sure to practice fire safety measures.