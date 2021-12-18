Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to parents who drive their kids and blocking off a street

Thumbs down to the parents who drive their kids to school and create the jam up at the new schools. Why do we pay for buses? How about global warming you scream about? Hundreds of cars plus the buses taxpayers pay for. Also, thumbs down to blocking off another street. One side screams global warming the other wants you to drive further Seventh is already a problem for fire trucks and snow removal. How about a fire on this blocked-off street?

— Pat Fischer

Thumbs down to commissioners consorting with Marxists

Thumbs down to Kittitas County Commissioners holding first joint meeting ever with the “Pelosi squad” – Ellensburg City Council. Do the GOP Commissioners think that these Marxists have anything constructive to share? Look at the rest of the country where libs ruin everything they put their hands on. The only thing they are “good” at is the low income “industry” – buying votes of the lazy with other peoples’ money.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to support for Second Harvest event

Thumbs uo to our county’s Cattlemen, CattleWomen, volunteers, FFA groups from Ellensburg and Kittitas High, and the Daily Record for all their help in a very successful recent Second Harvest Mobile Market event at the Kittitas Event Center. We served over 300 families with a variety of food, including large beef roasts! Judy Ragland, Kittitas County CattleWomen.

— Judy Ragland, Kittitas County CattleWomen

