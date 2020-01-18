Thumbs down to phone book cover
Thumbs down to Consolidated Communications for using a fake family on the cover of the new phone book. There are so many wonderful things in our valley, why not showcase them?
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg Arts Commission
Thank You! We appreciate the awarding of the grant monies for fiber arts education. The money was spent purchasing fabric for Quilts of Valor. Quilters in the Valley will continue teaching the art of quilting during our 24 Hour Quilt of Valor Sew In beginning January 31st. More Kittitas County veterans will soon be receiving a quilt Thank you!
Thumbs up to Michael Gallagher
Thumbs up to Managing Editor Mike Gallagher’s recent Nation of Mike piece. “If we don’t respectfully engage we allow others to define us”... Well stated!
Thumbs up to supporters of Eagle project
A big thumbs up to Woods Ace Hardware, Matheus Lumber, and Ellensburg Cement Products! Thank you for donating supplies to help complete my Eagle project at Mount Stuart Elementary. Also a big thank you to everyone that helped. The restoration of the Nature Preserve turned out great.
Thumbs down to Daily Record
Thumbs down to the Daily Record for publishing the article on Thursday, January 9, about the Wildland Firefighters program that same night. It was too late for people to be able to go by the time we received our paper.
The following are staff submitted:
The question: What would it take to bring people from around the state to Ellensburg in the middle of January? The answer: Brewfest. The event has been sold out for a few weeks so this is mainly a heads up that there will be people wandering from venue to venue throughout the downtown today enjoying beer and music at each stop.
Thumbs up to Ray Westberg Invitational
The Ellensburg High School wrestling team hosts the annual Ray Westberg Invitational starting at 9 a.m. today at the high school. This is a chance to check a top-notch EHS team take on talented wrestlers from throughout the area.