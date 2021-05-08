Support Local Journalism


Thumbs down to required vaccinations, muffler-less junk

Thumbs down to Central Washington University to require COVID vaccinations for fall. CWU requires young people to be “guinea pigs” in order to get education. Marxism is here. Thumbs down also to speeding, muffler-less vehicular junk on our roads. Seems like they are particularly in a hurry around 5 p.m. to get home and driving twice the speed limit in school zone east of town receives EPD’s blessing.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs up to Stan Bassett Day, solar array collaboration

Thumbs up to John Akers who recognized Stan Bassett Day, a great city council member from days gone by. Thumbs up also to the collaboration between the city and Hopesource for the solar array going on the new low-income apartment buildings. That’s a lovely beginning and could indicate a depth of care as certainly does a thumbs up to ex city employee, you know who you are, voluntarily picking up garbage along University Way that seems to blow everywhere with the wind.

— Paula McMinn

Thumbs up to Karen Mattocks

Thumbs up to Karen Mattocks for her timely and much appreciated letters “It is possible to support police and Black Lives Matter.”

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs up to Biden

Thumbs up to President Biden for the rise in fuel and food prices!

— Les Peratrovich

