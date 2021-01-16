Support Local Journalism


Thumb down to slow vaccine rollout

What is the lack of progress in the rollout of the COVID vaccine? Is Washington state that inept that they can’t match what’s being done in other states? Is the problem local? Why aren’t we being told when and where vaccines can be received?

— Bill Boyum

Thumbs down to obnoxiously bright sign

Thumbs down to Knudson Lumber’s obnoxiously bright sign. At the very least, turn it off between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Better yet, get rid of the thing. This is Ellensburg, not Las Vegas.

— Tedd Hansen

Thumbs up to person who stopped to help

Thumbs up to the women who stopped for the car accident Monday morning on Interstate 82. It is very likely that we have different political views and that we did not vote the same way in November, and yet you all saw a need and stopped to help. Thank you for your kindness, solidarity, and reminder of the compassion we can have for each other during these challenging times.

— Sarah Herrin

Thumbs up to Rob Mullins

Thumbs up to Rob Mullins for clearing trails in the Blewett Pass Tronson area. If you are interested in helping, check them out on facebook: Blewett Pass/Tronsen Ski Trail Team. More power to them!

— Marte Fallshore

