Thumbs down to stagnant water at new elementary school
To the new pools of stagnant water created south of Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School. The ever increasing number of mosquitos in our neighborhood is both disturbing, a nuisance and uncalled for. We are unable to even be outside for 10 seconds and they are all over us during the day and evening hours.
— Nancy Kaspari
Thumbs up to Daily Record editorial
Thumbs up to the Daily Record editorial for discussing our option to combat ignorance, hatred, and bigotry with education and knowledge. The message was sorely needed, and hopefully it’s heeded.
— Carly Clark
Thumbs down to accusing Trump of treason
Thumbs down to Ronald Nelson, “Why is Trumps dangerous efforts to remain in power not treason.” While at least seven liberal Democrat politicians (Rep. Waters, Rep. Lieu, Sen. Schumer, Sen. Booker, Rep. Castro, Sen. Tester, and House Speaker Pelosi) have called for physical confrontations against Republican politicians and SCOTUS. Also, they have warned of civil unrest on the streets.
— Gooch Ieech (Les) Peratrovich
Thumbs down to extremists on Supreme Court
Thumbs down to the extreme right-wing “conservatives” on the Supreme Court for continuing their rampant politicization of the court by taking away a woman’s right to privacy and choice.
— Joe Haywood
Thumbs up to US Supreme Court!
For recent decisions that uphold our Constitution as written. This helps defend America from federal centralized power by socialists and their unelected bureaucracies. In other words, the swamp. A shame that Biden is undermining the court here and overseas. As Amendment X states: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited to it by the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. Happy Independence Day America!