Thumbs down to the Daily Record

Thumbs down to the Daily Record. The decision to mail the paper deprives the kids involved a great lesson in their early years. They miss out on learning responsibility, money management and interaction with all types of people. It teaches them pride of doing a job and earning their own money. I know we will miss the interaction we have with our carrier. So sorry to see another tradition lost for the sake of “saving” you money.

— Cindy Houck

Thumbs up to school crossing guard

Thumbs up for having a school crossing guard at 3:20 p.m. for all the traffic at the Cora St. / Palouse to Cascades Trail cross walk when Ida Nason Aronica lets out. So necessary for all the parents who park at Mount Stuart and walk to Ida.

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs up to shopping local

I am a huge fan of being able to shop where I can walk into a store with my feet. Recently, I had to exchange an item I purchased at Fitterer’s. Brad cheerfully and immediately replaced my product, right then and there. Imagine the hassle if I had tried to get a replacement for something I ordered on Amazon! With 100 million Prime customers worldwide, Amazon does not need my business!

— Carol Thompson

Thumbs up to community Thanksgiving volunteers

Thumbs up to all who helped produce and distribute more than 625 meals in 2 1/2 hours on November 24. Food came from FISH, Kelleher Ford, Prestige Acute Care, The Meadows, The Palace, Red Horse Diner, Twin City Foods and 18th Street Deli. Volunteers from the Ellensburg Adult Activity Center, FISH and Ellensburg’s Rotary Clubs. The power of community!

— Peggy Morache

Thumbs up to thumbs down to Daily Record

A thumbs up to the Dec. 4 thumbs down by Michael Hendrick.

— Susan Bangs

Thumbs down to some thumbs allowed by Daily Record

I could not look my grandchildren nor my children in the face if I didn’t speak out. In the Thumbs column there is almost always a negative from a man and his wife. I know I can read or pass, my choice. I honestly do also understand freedom of speech but the thumbs down (of course) the author threw in the “Brandon” term . I find it absolutely disgusting, unnecessary and below what I have come to expect of this newspaper.

— Claudia Sikes

Thumbs down to corporate greed

Thumbs down to big corporations reaping record-breaking profits quarter after quarter this year and then blaming inflation for their price hikes.

—Joe Haywood

Thumbs down to Daily Record mail delivery

Thumbs down to mail paper delivery. We got Wednesday paper on Friday. Never saw Tuesday or Thursday.

— Connie Gordon

Thumbs up to judges halting mandates (not reported in Marxist Daily Record)

Thumbs up to a number of federal judges across the nation putting a halt to COVID “vaccination” mandates imposed by the Biden terrorist regime. One of the judges wrote: “If boosters are needed six months after being ‘fully vaccinated,’ then how good are the COVID-19 vaccines, and why is it necessary to mandate them?” Even the ultra-left 9TH Circuit issued an injunction. Unsurprisingly our Marxist Daily Record is silent on this issue, but loaded with jab-pushing COVID porn in practically every edition.

— Stan Blazynski

