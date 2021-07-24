Thumbs down to Daily Record
The biggest thumbs down ever to Daily Record editorial (national viewpoint) for calling unvaccinated people “evaders”. (DR July 21) Mind your own business or print your editorials on toilet paper so we can save trees and people can use your “journalism” for something beneficial.
Thumbs up to the Ellensburg street department
Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg Street Department employees. For highly professional job of chip sealing the streets on Radio Hill.
Thumbs up to support for Phil Church Cancer Fund
Thumbs up to Roylene Crawford, Diana Tasker, the “This and That” 4-H club, and Pam Schmidt are angels on earth. This amazing group of humans along with everyone who donated items for the Phil Church Cancer Fund yard sale will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the cause, we got lots of hugs and encouraging words that day as well. Thank you from Phil and Crystal Church.
Thumbs up to the Daily Record
Thumbs up to the Daily Record for running the article by Seth Borenstein on page B8 of last Saturday’s edition, dealing with “How and why the West bakes, burns, and dries out.” The evidence of climate change leading to climate catastrophe is becoming ever more clear, and it’s good for it to become more widely known and accepted.