Thumbs down to the poor condition of sidewalks
During the pandemic, I have been walking through town quite often. Sadly, I have noticed from University Way south the sidewalks in many areas are in poor condition. There are streets that have good or new sidewalks and the very next block there are no sidewalks at all or some are so bad they are like gravel not smooth easy to walk on cement. These are unsafe conditions for children who walk to school or after school activities. Interestingly, our city can find money to establish a bike lane for hundreds of thousands of dollars but looks past safety needs our city lacks.
Thumbs down to not supporting restaurants/bars
Thumbs down for the low customer turnout at our local restaurants and bars. Folks, one industry that is getting “hammered” during the COVID pandemic is our local restaurants and bars. We need to stand up as a community and show strong support for this part of our economy. If you are worried about COVID, then go ahead and order take out, or delivery if it offered. The bottom line is this if we want to keep good restaurants and bars in our community, then we need to get out there and support them. Oh, and leave big tips too!
Thumbs down to Brian Barto’s letter
Thumbs down to Brian Barto’s disturbing and hate-filled accusations against our great president. Some people just never get over a good whooping, and the Democrats lost their sanity years ago, and the people with even half a brain can see right thru their total nonsense!
Thumbs up to Brian Barto’s and Karen Eslinger’s letters
Thumbs up to Karen Eslinger and Brian Barto for their letters August 18. Trump has lied 18,000 times in 1,700 days. The current lie, which has been repeated so many times I lost count, is that this election is rigged before it has even happened. He continues to attempt to steal a democratic vote by falsely claiming that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud. No facts? No problem! Trump and his cronies who inhabit his swamp support all lies, all the time. “Fire the liar” indeed!
Thumbs up to signs of kindness
It is great to see kindness alive in America. Thanks for the water and the popsicles while we were waving the flag.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs down to deteriorating pole signs
The welcome banners on South Canyon Street are a great idea and welcome addition to the entry to the town, but the current crop has, alas, fallen victim to the notorious Ellensburg wind and are looking ragged at best. Even if this is not the opportune time to be investing in new banners, the current ones should be taken down.
Thumbs up to firefighters
Wildland fire season seems to be in full gear across the state. Our locally based firefighters do exception work, but so do the seasonal firefighters who battle fires across this state. As we all know, a fire many, many miles away can impact this county if only by the smoke. Best of luck to all the men and women fighting fires across our state and region. Here’s to hoping it’s a short fire season.