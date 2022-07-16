Thumbs down to Welcome signs

Thumbs down to all of the Welcome signs blanketing campus. Rather than spend all of the money on the signs, it would have been better spent hiring extra landscaping crews to clean the most disgusting flower beds, etc. that I’ve seen in the 47 years I have been on campus. Shame on Central for such a dismal sight.
— Noella Wyatt
Thumbs up to prosecuting protests of jurists
18 U.S. Code § 1507 Picketing or Parading: “Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both. Nothing in this section shall interfere with or prevent the exercise by any court of the United States of its power to punish for contempt.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) should be protecting SCOTUS by taking the protesters seriously and enforcing this violation of law.
— Les Peratrovich, ret. deputy sheriff
Thumbs up to June 7 commentaries
Thumbs up to the commentaries in the July 7, 2022 Daily Record penned by Jay Ambrose and Daniel Lipinski.