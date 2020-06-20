Thumbs up to American flag
Thumbs up to our American flag! It is something to stand united for and be proud of! There is nothing racist or unjust about it. Racists come in all colors. The last flag that Democrats used when America was so divided was the confederate stars and bars. Americans died to preserve the Union and set slaves free then. Slaves that were first imprisoned and sold by their own countrymen. Most Americans appreciate freedom and understand the personal responsibility that comes with it. Socialists do not.
Thumbs up to Flag Day displays
Thumbs up to those who proudly displayed our flag on Flag Day.
Thumbs up to three letter writers
Thumbs up to Lee Kaspari, Karen Eslinger and Robert Schnelle for their views to Pat Fischer’s letter (Daily Record, June 9).
Thumbs up to last Saturday’s letter writers
Thumbs up and kudos to Saturday’s June 13 “in your view” section. ALL four writers were spot on. Thank you Lee, Karen, Robert and Elizabeth for the great letters.
Thumbs up to Morgan students
Thumbs up to Morgan Middle School students for showing tremendous perseverance during a full quarter of distance learning. I could not be prouder of my students, and I know my colleagues feel the same way.
Thumbs up to Heather Stewman
Thumbs up to Heather Stewman for sharing stories with the community and inspiring others to reflect, get educated, and ask those hard questions.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Father’s Day
Not nearly as well known as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day still has it niche in America’s pantheon of Days. No need to rush out and buy flowers Sunday morning, a simple “Hey, Dad,” at some point during the day typically suffices.
Thumbs up to last day of school
There was be no joyous rushing out of the school halls on Friday but likely a great deal of relief throughout homes in Kittitas County. School officially came to a close on Friday after a spring of online education. It was a challenge and kudos to all the students, families, teachers and staff who persevered.