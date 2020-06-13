Thumbs up to Beth Vogt for being a fantastic teacher. I worked with Beth at Lincoln Elementary School for 20 years. If there ever was a teacher who gave 125% every day it was Beth. 46 years of loving her students is incredible! That would be more than 1,000 children who were fortunate enough to have her as their third-grade teacher. Congratulations, Beth.
Thumbs up to CASA and their two new volunteer advocates for supporting families and children during this stressful time. Life is tough on kids in transition and, especially now, they need CASA advocates in their corner.
Thumbs down to protesters
Thumbs down for the protesters here locally. I have one question for you: How, while making absurd demands on our local police and then maligning them for their non-compliance, does that make you victims “fighting for your lives?” I guess, the reporter didn’t think to ask that question as they made it sound like y’all are heroes to be emulated. Anyone want to take that question on for me?
Thumbs up to Dr. Dan Hiersche
Thumbs up to Dr. Hiersche who is ending his practice here in Ellensburg. Dr Hiersche has contributed to our community in many ways. In addition to his surgical services he supporting the Jr Livestock Sale, local sports programs and numerous uncharged house calls. You will be missed. Thank you, Dr. Hiersche!
— Maria and Shan Rowbotham
Thumbs down to Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell
Thumbs down to the Mute Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. They are suppose to represent us in this Seattle mess. Are they hidden with Biden?
Thumbs down to ignoring speeding/racing
Two thumbs down to law enforcement for closing their eyes to speeding/racing in school zone on Capitol Avenue, Third Avenue, and Pfenning Road.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to public aerial fireworks shows
Even though most of the public festivities surrounding the Fourth of July holiday have been called off due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public aerial fireworks show will go on (wind willing) in Cle Elum and Ellensburg. This is great news for everyone who enjoys a good fireworks show. Fireworks are also a public event that lends itself well to social distancing. Kudos to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Thumbs up to Central graduates
Central Washington University’s graduation ceremony typically is one of the biggest events on the calendar this year. Due to COVID-19 the ceremony will be online at 9 o’clock this morning. Regardless of the lack of pomp and circumstance, college graduation is a significant achievement. Congratulations to Central’s Class of 2020.
Thumbs up to modified high school graduation ceremonies
These were not your grandparents, parents or slightly older siblings high school graduation ceremonies this past weekend, but even with the modifications and adjustments they still managed to catch the excitement and spirit of high school graduations. A big shout out to every who came up with creative ideas to celebrate the Class of 2020.