Thumbs up to Felix Plastering
Thumbs up to Celestino Felix and his crew from Felix Plastering for being a part of our community for nearly 20 years, beautifying Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley with their skilled and professional stucco work.
Thumbs down to Ellensburg City Council
Thumbs down to the Ellen City Council and Parks Recreation, for not listening to citizens votes for naming Rotary Pavilion “Ellensburg Blues”
Thumbs up to a helpful neighbor
Thumbs up to my neighbor. I encountered him in our alley (which he beautifies every year with flower plantings) this week. When I mentioned the yard tools in the bed of his truck he just chuckled. Turns out on a previous walk he noticed that the veterans memorial by the swimming pool was looking bad. So I had just met him on his returning home from another beautification project. He is such a quite giver to our community and, as a fellow vet, I salute you Richard Searle!