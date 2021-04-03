Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to Felix Plastering

Thumbs up to Celestino Felix and his crew from Felix Plastering for being a part of our community for nearly 20 years, beautifying Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley with their skilled and professional stucco work.

— Fred Padjen

Thumbs down to Ellensburg City Council

Thumbs down to the Ellen City Council and Parks Recreation, for not listening to citizens votes for naming Rotary Pavilion “Ellensburg Blues”

— Les Peratrovich

Thumbs up to a helpful neighbor

Thumbs up to my neighbor. I encountered him in our alley (which he beautifies every year with flower plantings) this week. When I mentioned the yard tools in the bed of his truck he just chuckled. Turns out on a previous walk he noticed that the veterans memorial by the swimming pool was looking bad. So I had just met him on his returning home from another beautification project. He is such a quite giver to our community and, as a fellow vet, I salute you Richard Searle!

— Pat McPhillips

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.