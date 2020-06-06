Thumbs up to church bells
I am writing this at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For the first time in many, many years I am hearing church bells! Thank you to whomever is sending out this lovely music- please keep it going. Given the chanting, sirens, loud trucks and other assorted daily intrusions, this makes me so happy. Many years ago, these bells were a regular occurrence, perhaps we can revive that tradition.
Thumbs up to law enforcement
Thumbs up to law enforcement! The thin blue line is not “systemically racist” and the overwhelming majority of them are good Americans of all races. They now have an even more difficult, if not impossible, job of keeping the peace due to the rioting and looting socialist mobs. Peace out socialists. You’ve lost any sympathy for your “peaceful protests”. Who are you going to call in your time of need? No Peace no Justice! All Lives Matter! Quit killing cops!
Thumbs up to Jenna Callan and Annie Schlanger
Thumbs up to Ellensburg High School juniors Jenna Callan and Annie Schlanger for organizing the recent peaceful protest drawing attention to acts of social injustice in our nation.
Thumbs up to Morgan and Old Mill Country Store
Thumbs up to Morgan and Old Mill Country Store for their support, information and compassion helping me with sick turkey poults. Morgan was incredibly informative and concerned, which is what I needed to dispel my uncertainty. Thank you, Old Mill for supporting her education and training so we have a valuable asset in our community.
— Shelly Lounsbury Griffin
Thumbs down to closing tennis courts
Thumbs down to CWU for closing the tennis courts and removing the nets. Even though the campus is now closed, the courts are used by the public on a daily basis. Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg, as well, for not building public courts in one of the local parks and, instead, relying on the courts at CWU.
Thumbs up to Domino’s Pizza
Thumbs up to Domino’s Pizza for rewarding youth that are progressing well in the program, at Parke Creek Group Home, with Fresh Pizza for the past year and a half! Thank you all for making a positive change in the lives of Washington’s youth and reinforcing positive behavior!
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to graduating seniors
This weekend is not what anyone expected, but it remains a time to celebrate the accomplishments of graduating high school seniors across the county. There are some modified ceremonies taking place and some virtual ceremonies. Regardless of the style of ceremony, graduation is a significant accomplishment for the students, their families and loved ones and all the teachers and school support staff that helped along the way. Congratulations, Class of 2020.