Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to civility

Thumbs up Sam Kayser (Thursday Jan. 21) for your considerate letter. We need more civility, respect and just plain good manners. Let’s pull together, not apart.

— Linnet Botkin

Thumbs up to Amanda Gorman

Thumbs up to Amanda Gorman, our nation’s Poet Laureate at age 22 and her ability to empower and inspire not only the young but all of us by her compelling message at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

— Lee Kaspari

Thumbs down to too-bright sign

Thumbs down to Knudson Lumber’s visible-from-space sign. There is no market for lumber on the moon yet. Please get rid of the thing before it attracts an alien invasion.

— Tedd Hansen

Thumbs down to staying in the passing lane

Thumbs down to the ignorant people that clearly don’t understand the PASSING LANE is for passing — not driving the speed limit right next to someone in the right lane.

— Pat Fischer

The following are staff submitted

Thumbs down to Ellensburg Library closure

For some reason this one hurts like gut punch. Having to return to more restrictive COVID closures because of issues in Yakima and the Tri-Cities is not going over well.

Thumbs up to glorious winter weather in Ellensburg

OK, so there’s always a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it should not have escaped notice that there have been some glorious winter days/nights in the Kittitas Valley of late. Of course, glorious is subjective and is probably a view shared mostly by people who don’t enjoy shoveling snow.

Thumbs up to glass recycling cooperative

The loss of the glass recycling option in Kittitas County angered a lot people, but one group channeled that into taking action. The glass recycling cooperative organized, raised money and secured and acquired a glass crusher. The project is still getting off the ground but it is already a success story for those who see an problem and take action.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.