Thumbs up to civility

Thumbs up Sam Kayser (Thursday Jan. 21) for your considerate letter. We need more civility, respect and just plain good manners. Let’s pull together, not apart.
Thumbs up to Amanda Gorman
Thumbs up to Amanda Gorman, our nation’s Poet Laureate at age 22 and her ability to empower and inspire not only the young but all of us by her compelling message at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Thumbs down to too-bright sign
Thumbs down to Knudson Lumber’s visible-from-space sign. There is no market for lumber on the moon yet. Please get rid of the thing before it attracts an alien invasion.
Thumbs down to staying in the passing lane
Thumbs down to the ignorant people that clearly don’t understand the PASSING LANE is for passing — not driving the speed limit right next to someone in the right lane.
The following are staff submitted
Thumbs down to Ellensburg Library closure
For some reason this one hurts like gut punch. Having to return to more restrictive COVID closures because of issues in Yakima and the Tri-Cities is not going over well.
Thumbs up to glorious winter weather in Ellensburg
OK, so there’s always a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it should not have escaped notice that there have been some glorious winter days/nights in the Kittitas Valley of late. Of course, glorious is subjective and is probably a view shared mostly by people who don’t enjoy shoveling snow.
Thumbs up to glass recycling cooperative
The loss of the glass recycling option in Kittitas County angered a lot people, but one group channeled that into taking action. The glass recycling cooperative organized, raised money and secured and acquired a glass crusher. The project is still getting off the ground but it is already a success story for those who see an problem and take action.