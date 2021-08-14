Thumbs up to Clymer exhibit
A hearty thumbs up to the Clymer Museum and Gallery for the outstanding exhibit of Native American art on display now. This amazing show, featuring four Indigenous artists, demonstrates beauty and a creative spirit not to be missed. The show runs through September 11 for all to enjoy.
Thumbs down to anti-mask booth
Thumbs down to the anti-mask booth at the Farmer’s Market spreading misinformation that endangers me, my children, and our community. Get vaccinated and mask up, Kittitas County.
Thumbs down Biden’s energy policy
Biden’s policy reduced America’s oil and gas production and puts OPEC First over America’s oil industry, by urging OPEC to raise output amid soaring crude oil prices.
Thumbs up to parents taking back their schools
Good to hear you standing up for what you know is best for your children. School boards, some teachers, and Inslee need to know when to get their hands off with their dictates for masks and CRT curriculum. Go Mama and Papa Bear! In the meantime Biden has been shipping virus infected illegal aliens all over the USA while blaming/shaming us for the spread of the new variant. All the while they say it’s about “science”.