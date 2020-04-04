Thumbs up

Thumbs up to conservative leadership

Thumbs up to our President and Congressional conservative leadership in combating the coronavirus and passing the relief bill. They remain calm, rational and positive while fighting off last minute socialist efforts to take advantage of the crisis by fearmongering and adding “new green steal” and other unrelated pork spending. There is no time for petty negative socialist complaining and parroting the communist propaganda from which the virus originated. Our amazing frontline responders and workers deserve our help!

— Dan Miles

Thumbs up to ESD staff

Thumbs up to Ellensburg School District staff. After five “snow” days and a week of spring break they quickly put a plan into action and got education up and running again. Well done ESD!

— Carly Clark

Thumbs up to Mrs. Durham

Thumbs up to my teacher Mrs. Durham when she called me at my house to check on me. I liked to talk to her on the phone because it was cool.

— Argent Clark

The following are staff submitted:

Thumbs up to taking a break

It is easy to get hooked on following COVID-19 developments on nearly a minute by minute basis, but it is important to take a break — read a trashy novel, watch a silly TV show or movie, take a walk (following social distance guidelines). COVID-19 will still be here when you get back.

Thumbs up to a classic Kittitas County spring

Over the past week or so at various times, it’s been unseasonably warm, a bitterly cold wind has seemingly blown straight off the nearest glacier, it has hailed, it has snowed … in other words it has been spring in Kittitas County. At a time when life is topsy-turvy, it’s nice to have something remain normal.

Thumbs up to water supply

If you’re looking for good news, the water supply in the mountains (snowpack) looks strong heading into the spring and summer. There may be other issues that impact agriculture this summer but at the moment is looks like the water supply will be adequate.

Thumbs up keeping in contact

While it is critical for all of us to comply with stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions, it is also critical to reach out and call/text/FaceTime etc. family and friends. While we may be isolated, we don’t have feel like we’re alone.

Thumbs up to food banks

Both the FISH Food Bank and APOYO Food Bank continue to provide critical services to the community in this time of need. A huge thank you to all who volunteer and contribute to these services.

