Thumbs up to coverage of Quilts of Valor
Thank you to the press for promoting the Quilts of Valor Foundation 24 Hour Sew Day in Ellensburg! Thumbs up to Cris Ellingson, RuraLite Magazine; Jacob Ford, Daily Record; Jim Fossett, NKC Tribune; Rod Harwood, Daily Record; and Dax McCoy, KIMA.
Thumbs up to Waste Management crew
To the wonderful crew of Waste Management for hand moving all our garbage and recycling bins this morning due to a low hanging wire blocking alley access. We truly appreciate your extra time and men who hand-walked it all out of there.
Thumbs down to Dish for not showing Super Bowl, Thanks to Dish and other big companies my Super Bowl party was cancelled because it was taken off my TV channel listing. Apparently they're arguing about money and decided to pull me, the consumer into their negotiations. I know Dish is not solely responsible, but that's who I send my monthly check to. I pay a monthly fee, and sit through a ton of TV advertisements, but apparently it's still not enough money to allow me to watch the Super Bowl. Considering other entertainment options.
Thumbs up to Quilts of Valor volunteers
A huge thanks to our 90 plus volunteers during our 24 hour Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day! In conjunction with Quilters in the Valley and Tabitha's Peaceful Piece Makers, we had a wonderful response to our call for volunteers. From all walks of life, including alternative students and instructor, fire and police departments, retired folks and people taking time off from work, we had them all. We had quilters from Spokane, Walla Walla and Wenatchee, and ages from 3-91! Thanks to every single minute spent making quilts for Kittitas County veterans.
Thumbs up to CWU police officer
Thumbs up to the CWU police officer who stopped for a small boy who was riding his tricycle on campus with his mom. He gave the boy a full tour of his squad car with lights and sirens and a story I'm sure the boy will be proud to tell for some time.
Thumbs up to veterans at Quilts of Valor
Big thumbs up and thank you to all the veterans who attended the Quilts of Valor 24-hour community sew day. Some had previously received a Quilt of Valor and were there to pay it forward. Some came to support the community or just see what the event was all about. Some came to visit and ended up participating. Others received their lifetime award of a Quilt of Valor. It is with great honor and gratitude I say thank you for your service and sacrifice and thank you for joining in the Quilts of Valor 24-hour community sew day.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Valentine’s Day/Spirit of the West
In a happy coincidence, the first of the Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering is Friday, aka Valentine’s Day. For those who have yet to come up with an appropriate celebration for your sweetheart, problem solved. There are free performances through downtown venues from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday.
Thumbs up to CWU student Aaron Rausch
A composition by CWU student Aaron Rausch was the winning entry TVW Composition Contest. The winning composition began airing on the network at the start of the legislative session in January and will be used throughout the year. That’s a very cool honor for Rausch and for CWU.